Bailey and Clutterbuck Excited to Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Josh Bailey was dialed into ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli - known as the ManningCast - when inspiration struck. The former Islanders winger immediately texted his good friend and former teammate Cal Clutterbuck.

“I said, ‘why don’t we do something like this? It’s such good insight,’” Bailey said. “I’m a pretty casual football fan, I enjoy watching the game, but I don’t understand the ins and outs of each play. Those guys give fans a better experience for the game, so why not do it for hockey?”

The idea brought Clutterbuck back to all the memories he and Bailey would watch games together on the road or after practice, casually talking through a game for an hour or two to decompress. The idea of bringing those chats to life for Islanders fans piqued Clutterbuck’s interest.

“Josh just sees the game at a very elite and almost different level than most people would see the game, so I felt like it was probably a great opportunity for people to get a little glimpse into his hockey brain,” Clutterbuck said. “And obviously I'm not short for words, so I figured it would be a good idea.”

The idea is now becoming a reality, as Bailey and Clutterbuck will debut a series of AltCasts for the Islanders 2025-26 season. Though the ManningCast is the blueprint, Clutterbuck and Bailey are looking to bring their own flare to the sports commentary meets talk show format for Islanders hockey for select nationally televised games.

Bailey and Clutterbuck have built a wealth of fun stories to tell in their shared 10 seasons together on Long Island. Clutterbuck, the NHL's all-time hits leader, and Bailey, a veteran of 15 NHL seasons with the Islanders, are thrilled to break down coverage and calls in real-time, while leaning into some humor and personal stories.

"The vision for it is us just hanging out, talking hockey and talking about different plays,” Bailey said. “We’re excited to give some insight behind each play, the little things that go on during the game, just give the fans a little more insight."