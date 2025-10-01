Paylocity Named Official HCM Partner of the New York Islanders and Official Partner of UBS Arena

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR, Finance and IT solutions, today announced its expanding its NHL footprint through a new, five-year partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. The agreement makes Paylocity the team’s Official Human Capital Management (HCM) Partner, supporting operations on and off the ice.

In addition to the sponsorship, Paylocity will deliver its modern unified suite of HR and payroll solutions to help streamline back-office operations for the Islanders’ business team. By simplifying processes such as payroll, benefits administration and employee engagement, the Islanders can focus more time on strategic priorities that strengthen both the organization and its community impact.

Beyond the rink, the partnership also highlights Paylocity’s charitable arm, Paylocity Gives, which will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Islanders’ Recycle the Game program. This initiative, created in collaboration with the NHL, supports youth hockey by collecting and redistributing gently used equipment to young players in need. The Islanders’ ongoing equipment drive underscores the shared commitment of Paylocity and the team to making hockey more accessible and fostering the next generation of athletes.

“The Islanders are dedicated to building a winning culture both on and off the ice, and we’re proud to support that mission that makes their people-first vision possible,” said Allison Windon, VP of Marketing for Paylocity. “UBS Arena has redefined what it means to be a world-class venue for sports, concerts, and community events—and that same spirit of innovation is at the heart of Paylocity’s one unified platform. By connecting HR, Finance, and IT, we empower organizations to operate more efficiently while staying focused on what matters most: their people and their communities.”

“Paylocity is a natural fit as our Official HCM Partner,” said Frank Romano, VP of Finance & Controller for the Islanders. “Their commitment to innovation and community aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we’ll not only enhance the way our organization operates but also broaden the impact of our Recycle the Game program.”