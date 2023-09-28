Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

As Jean-Gabriel Pageau enters his 13th NHL season and fifth as an Islander, he is embracing being an outlet for the younger and newer French speakers in the organization.

“The first thing I realized when I joined this team was that it’s one big family,” Pageau said. “Everyone is part of it. That’s how we’re trying to make everyone feel right now.”

The Islanders locker room certainly doesn’t lack veteran leadership, but sharing the same language and French-Canadian culture can foster a special bond. That’s the case for Pageau, Julien Gauthier and William Dufour, who are all native Quebecois and happen to be skating together in the Blue Group in Training Camp this year.

“With me and Pager and now [Gauthier] in the organization too… it’s nice for us French guys,” Dufour said. “It’s nice to have them both here.”

Dufour, a native of Quebec City, QC, is coming off a strong first season in Bridgeport, putting up 21 goals and 48 points through 69 games played. Through working alongside him in Training Camp, Pageau noticed that the 21-year-old winger took his game to the next level through hard work.

“You can see he’s a pro,” Pageau said. “He’s one of the first ones in the gym, coming in and stretching and making sure he’s prepared. That’s something that you can’t teach and he’s doing that well. He’s put in the work on the ice. His quickness and his shot has always been something special, but I feel he took that next step and I’m happy to see it. I’m glad that he put in the effort, and you see how much it means to him.”