3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

GAUTHIER GETS GAME-WNNER IN ISLES DEBUT

Julien Gauthier donned an Islanders jersey for the first time in his career in a game setting, showing his offensive ability and speed in the preseason.

The 25-year-old winger scored on the power play in the middle frame, netting the eventual game-winning goal, firing off a shot from the circle to extend the Islanders lead to 2-0.

“It was fun to get the opportunity to get on the power play and show my shot,” Gauthier said. “[Eetu] Liukas made a great screenplay. I didn’t have a lot of time to play around with it so I went top left and took the shot as quickly as I could.”

He registered two hits and six shots (two on goal, three attempted and one missed) and skated 14:20 on a line with Ruslan Iskhakov and Casey Cizikas. His outing earned praise from Head Coach Lane Lambert on Wednesday night.

"He was hard on pucks and he was physical," Lambert said of Gauthier. "As I've said from day one, one thing I've noticed about him is that he can shoot the puck. He scored, he hit the goalpost, so I thought he showed pretty well tonight."