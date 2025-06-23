Catching Up with Isaiah George: Defenseman Recaps Rookie Season

When Isaiah George reflects on his time spent with the New York Islanders last season, he vividly remembers the excitement and atmosphere of NHL games.
“I loved coming into games. It’s lively, it’s energetic, there’s just a different buzz with NHL games,” George said. “To be up and be around that, it boosted my play.”
The defenseman’s rookie season – which featured 33 NHL games and 33 AHL games – got off to a unique start. Having played just four pro games with Bridgeport to start the season, George got the call up in light of injuries to the Isles blueline. George rose to the occasion and provided reinforcement, making his debut on Nov. 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He relished the opportunity and took it one game at a time from there.
“I definitely didn’t expect for it to happen that early,” George said. “I just wanted to take advantage of the moment, you never know what could happen, so I tried to enjoy that first one and work hard. Felt like I played well and built from there.”
The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-rounder (98th overall) made a positive impression for the big club, logging heavy minutes and quickly earning the trust of his coaches and teammates. He averaged 15:39 TOI in 33 games, including a career-high 24:07 TOI. George was thrown into a rotation of pairings, playing the most with Noah Dobson (204:01 TOI per Natural Stat Trick).
“Getting that experience was a big confidence booster for me,” George said. “It was good to gain that trust and experience what it’s like to play some important minutes up there.”
George got the chance to play for Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, who had praise for the way the young defenseman handled his first season and saw a bright future. His coaching style benefitted George, who got to see how he fits into an NHL roster.
“Roy was great. He loves to attack, an aggressive type of style which I think is good for me because I think I’m a good skater and that’s how I like to play,” George said. “I really enjoyed my time when I was up there and felt like mentality-wise, it really aligned me with how I see myself as a player and I saw what I’m good at. It was great and I loved it.”