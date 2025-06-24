Martin Named Special Assistant to the GM

New York Islanders forward Matt Martin announced his retirement from the National Hockey League today after 15 NHL seasons. With his announcement, Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche has named Martin a Special Assistant to the General Manager.

Martin, 36, played 987 games over 15 NHL seasons, including 855 games in 13 seasons with the Islanders. He scored 178 regular-season points (81 goals, 97 assists) with the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs, while adding 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games.