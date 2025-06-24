Islanders Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

The Islanders will play six preseason games, including three home games at UBS Arena

1920x1080 (4)
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders 2025 preseason consists of six games, including three home games at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

The full preseason schedule is below:

Date
Time
Opponent
Venue
Sept. 21
7 p.m.
Flyers
UBS Arena
Sept. 23
7 p.m.
Devils
Prudential Center
Sept. 25
7 p.m.
Rangers
Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26
7 p.m.
Devils
UBS Arena
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
Rangers
UBS Arena
Oct. 2
7 p.m.
Flyers
Wells Fargo Center

Tickets to the preseason games at UBS Arena will go on sale at a later date and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. To sign up for priority presale access to tickets following the regular season schedule release, join the Islanders Priority Presale List.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com.

To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to access exclusive benefits like the Summer Fan Fest BBQ with the Players and the State Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit newyorkislanders.com/membership or call 888-694-7537.

