Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche held a press conference on Tuesday, three days before the first round of the NHL Draft, touching on a variety of topics. Watch the full media availability and read some takeaways below.

ISLES INTEND TO KEEP THE FIRST-OVERALL PICK

When Darche held his introductory press conference back on May 30, he commented on the rarity of starting a new job with the opportunity to select to pick the best player in the draft. Darche was adamant from day one that he plans to keep the pick, and he confirmed on Tuesday that he expects to be drafting on Friday night.

"Actually, I can't even take credit for it, because the team won the first pick [in the lottery] before I got named," Darche said. "So, I can't even say there was any Darche luck. I've been very fortunate, anytime you have a chance to pick a player at number one, usually you get a special player. I'm going to get a great player that's going to push the organization forward and a player that hopefully plays for us for 15-20 years, if that's how long of a career the player has. I'm really excited about the player we're going to get on Friday."

The new GM and EVP mentioned that the phone lines have been busy during draft week. Hearing out teams is all part of the process, but Darche has the sole intention of doing what it takes to make the team better. With three days remaining until the first round, Darche said he has an idea of who he’s going to select first overall, but he’ll continue to be thorough until the Isles are on the clock.

“We're going to keep debating it till the end, keep calling around and getting as much info,” Darche said. “It’s part of the job, because we all know the talent at this point, it's about researching more on the character and personalities, trying to get as much information. There are a few guys we like. I have an idea at this point because it's in a few days, we're going to keep doing our due diligence all the way through Friday.