This Day in Isles History: June 24

June 24, 2001 -One day after acquiring Alexei Yashin from the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders traded for Michael Peca, sending Taylor Pyatt and Tim Connolly to the Buffalo Sabres.

Peca, who had sat out the 2000-01 season in a contract dispute with the Sabres, was named the Islanders captain ahead of the 2001-02 season and helped lead the team to their first playoff berth in seven years. Personally, Peca posted a career-year in 2001-02, recording 60 points (25G, 35A) en route to winning his second Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward.

Peca's first season with the Isles was cut short after a knee injury in Game 5 of the Islanders first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to record back-to-back 40-point seasons in 2002-03, and 2003-04, leading the Isles to the postseason in both years.

In total, Peca played 222 games for the Isles, recording 142 points (49G, 93A) over that span.