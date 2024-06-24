This Day in Isles History: June 24

The Islanders acquire Michael Peca on this date in 2001

Peca_Captain

© B Bennett/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

June 24, 2001 -One day after acquiring Alexei Yashin from the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders traded for Michael Peca, sending Taylor Pyatt and Tim Connolly to the Buffalo Sabres.

Peca, who had sat out the 2000-01 season in a contract dispute with the Sabres, was named the Islanders captain ahead of the 2001-02 season and helped lead the team to their first playoff berth in seven years. Personally, Peca posted a career-year in 2001-02, recording 60 points (25G, 35A) en route to winning his second Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward.

ISLES HISTORY: AWARD WINNERS

Peca's first season with the Isles was cut short after a knee injury in Game 5 of the Islanders first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to record back-to-back 40-point seasons in 2002-03, and 2003-04, leading the Isles to the postseason in both years.

In total, Peca played 222 games for the Isles, recording 142 points (49G, 93A) over that span.

DiPietro

© B Bennett/Getty Images

June 24, 2000 -The Islanders draft Rick DiPietro first overall at the 2000 NHL Draft. DiPietro played 319 games with the Islanders, posting a 130-136-36 record with a 2.87 GAA, a .902 SV% and 16 shutouts. DiPietro participated in the NHL All-Star Game in the 2007-08 season, helped the Bridgeport Sound Tigers make a run to the Calder Cup Final in 2001-02 and represented Team USA at the 2006 Olympic Games.

DiPietro also gained notoriety when he signed a 15-year contract at the onset of the 2005-06 season. After posting back-to-back 30-win seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07 and appearing in 63 games in 2007-08 injuries limited DiPietro to just 50 games over the next five seasons.

News Feed

This Day in Isles History: June 23

Islanders Sign MacLean

This Day in Isles History: June 19

Islanders Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Islanders and Stop & Shop Employees Pack Meals at Island Harvest

Cal Clutterbuck Wins the 2023-24 Bob Nystrom Award

This Day in Isles History: June 12

Islanders Donate $25,000 in First-Ever ICF Scholarship

This Day in Isles History: June 11

This Day in Isles History: June 10

This Day in Isles History: June 7

This Day in Isles History: June 6

Dobson and Romanov Take a Step Forward

Islanders Prospect Report June 3, 2024

New York Islanders, UBS Arena Unveil Dual-Mode Joint Mobile App to Enhance Fan Experience

Naumovs Named Goalie Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders

Lee Credits Islanders Community Support in King Clancy Win

King Clancy winner Lee of Islanders reflects on making difference for cancer patients