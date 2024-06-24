This Day in Isles History: June 23

June 23, 2021 -Anthony Beauvillier scores the OT winner in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, sending the Stanley Cup Semifinals to Game 7.

Only 1:08 into overtime, Beauvillier intercepted a pass from Lightning's Blake Coleman and sent an impressive shot into the back of the net past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, making the score 3-2 Islanders.

"Obviously an amazing feeling, couldn't be more happy," Beauvillier said. "A big game from everyone today. Everyone wanted to go back to Tampa for Game 7 and we earned the opportunity to do that."