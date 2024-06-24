This Day in Isles History: June 23

Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner in Game 6 in 2021, Adam Pelech drafted in 2012

June 23, 2021 -Anthony Beauvillier scores the OT winner in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, sending the Stanley Cup Semifinals to Game 7.

Only 1:08 into overtime, Beauvillier intercepted a pass from Lightning's Blake Coleman and sent an impressive shot into the back of the net past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, making the score 3-2 Islanders.

"Obviously an amazing feeling, couldn't be more happy," Beauvillier said. "A big game from everyone today. Everyone wanted to go back to Tampa for Game 7 and we earned the opportunity to do that."

Beauvillier's goal capped off an Islanders comeback, as they trailed 2-0 in the game, and sent Isles fans into a frenzy. With the Islanders gathered along the glass, fans were cheering, jumping into each other's arms, and throwing empty beer cans onto the ice in celebration.

"The building coming into overtime was smelling like cigarettes and now it smells like beers," Beauvillier said. "That place was going crazy. Everyone is happy we're going back to Tampa and huge effort from our team today."

While it wasn't clear at the time, Beauvillier's goal had some extra meaning as it became be the last ever goal scored at Nassau Coliseum.

June 23, 2012 - The New York Islanders only drafted defensemen in 2012, walking away from CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh with seven blueliners, including Adam Pelech, taken in the third round (65th overall).

Pelech may not have had the most name recognition in Pittsburgh, but has emerged as a key piece of the Islanders back end. The Toronto, ON, native was named to his first All-Star Game in 2021-22.

In 500 career games - all with the Isles - Pelech has 140 points, 725 hits and 847 blocks in his career.

