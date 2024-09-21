Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

For the second straight day, the New York Islanders held a scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center, integrating the group that did not play on Friday.
Team Blue:
13 - Mathew Barzal
16 - Julien Gauthier
17 - Matt Martin
32 - Kyle MacLean
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
48 - Matthew Maggio
49 - Eetu Liukas
53 - Casey Cizikas
54 - Cole Bardreau
56 - William Dufour
57 - Tyce Thompson
66 - Jack Randl
8 - Noah Dobson
24 - Scott Mayfield
36 - Calle Odelius
39 - Isaiah George
61 - Christian Krygier
63 - Matias Rajaniemi
50 - Marcus Hogberg
60 - Keith Kinkaid
Team White:
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
11 - Anthony Duclair
14 - Bo Horvat
20 - Hudson Fasching
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
43 - Marc Gatcomb
45 - Alex Jefferies
47 - Liam Foudy
51 - Brian Pinho
58 - Cam Theising
62 - Riley Piercey
64 - Justin Gill
4 - Samuel Bolduc
25 - Dennis Cholowski
28 - Alexander Romanov
37 - Travis Mitchell
38 - Aidan Fulp
59 - Artyom Kudashov
40 - Semyon Varlamov