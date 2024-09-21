Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

For the second straight day, the New York Islanders held a scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center, integrating the group that did not play on Friday.

See below for the teams and check back for results and reactions.

Team Blue:

13 - Mathew Barzal

16 - Julien Gauthier

17 - Matt Martin

32 - Kyle MacLean

46 - Fredrik Karlstrom

48 - Matthew Maggio

49 - Eetu Liukas

53 - Casey Cizikas

54 - Cole Bardreau

56 - William Dufour

57 - Tyce Thompson

66 - Jack Randl

8 - Noah Dobson

24 - Scott Mayfield

36 - Calle Odelius

39 - Isaiah George

61 - Christian Krygier

63 - Matias Rajaniemi

50 - Marcus Hogberg

60 - Keith Kinkaid

Team White:

7 - Maxim Tsyplakov

11 - Anthony Duclair

14 - Bo Horvat

20 - Hudson Fasching

26 - Oliver Wahlstrom

43 - Marc Gatcomb

45 - Alex Jefferies

47 - Liam Foudy

51 - Brian Pinho

58 - Cam Theising

62 - Riley Piercey

64 - Justin Gill

4 - Samuel Bolduc

25 - Dennis Cholowski

28 - Alexander Romanov

37 - Travis Mitchell

38 - Aidan Fulp

59 - Artyom Kudashov

40 - Semyon Varlamov