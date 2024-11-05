NHL Debut a “Dream Come True” for Isaiah George

Isaiah George was all smiles at Tuesday’s morning skate, as the New York Islanders prospect prepared to make his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s a dream come true,” George said. “I’m just looking forward to it.”

George, the Islanders 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall), was recalled by the Islanders from Bridgeport on Tuesday morning, serving as reinforcements for a blue line currently without Adam Pelech, Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly.

“It feels good that you're that guy that they call,” George said. “I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity have some fun out there.”

George has recorded two points (1G, 1A) in four games in his first professional season with Bridgeport. Prior to that, George played 198 games for the London Knights of the OHL, racking up 75 points and capping his junior career with an OHL championship.

“The reports were really good,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “[Bridgeport] was very happy with him, and he's been playing really well for them. What I like about his game is he skates very well and moves the puck well, so I I think it'll be a good opportunity for him.”