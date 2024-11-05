NHL Debut a “Dream Come True” for Isaiah George

2022 fourth-round pick expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night

george
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Isaiah George was all smiles at Tuesday’s morning skate, as the New York Islanders prospect prepared to make his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s a dream come true,” George said. “I’m just looking forward to it.”

George, the Islanders 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall), was recalled by the Islanders from Bridgeport on Tuesday morning, serving as reinforcements for a blue line currently without Adam Pelech, Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly.

“It feels good that you're that guy that they call,” George said. “I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity have some fun out there.”

George has recorded two points (1G, 1A) in four games in his first professional season with Bridgeport. Prior to that, George played 198 games for the London Knights of the OHL, racking up 75 points and capping his junior career with an OHL championship.

“The reports were really good,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “[Bridgeport] was very happy with him, and he's been playing really well for them. What I like about his game is he skates very well and moves the puck well, so I I think it'll be a good opportunity for him.”

NYI vs PIT 11/5: Isaiah George

The 20-year-olds ascent up the pro ranks has been quick, as he was drafted just two years ago, but Roy reminded reporters that he was once a 20-year-old making his debut and that George’s solid camp and play in Bridgeport have earned him a chance at the top level.

“Sometimes it's the way it is,” Roy said. “You have to give a chance to someone, and I think he's ready for it.”

George is expected to play with Grant Hutton, offering a bit of familiarity for the young blueliner. The two d-men played briefly together in Bridgeport. Hutton was witness to George’s first AHL goal.

“He has all the tools to contribute offensively, and he's super strong physically, which I think is under looked,” Hutton said. “I’m just excited to see him tonight at this level, I know he can contribute in all three zones, and he's been working super hard down in Bridgeport.”

Roy said he won’t shield George from veterans like Sidney Crosby in Tuesday’s game, a vote of confidence in the young d-man. And while George won’t see the types of minutes Ryan Pulock, Noah Dobson and Scott Mayfield are expected to shoulder, Roy wants George to just play the type of game that brought him to this point.

“We just want him to play his game,” Roy added. “We don't want him to know to try difficult things. He's got a bright future with us, and it's time for him to play his first game.”

