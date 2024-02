The National Hockey League announced on Thursday afternoon the following updates to the 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which affects two Islanders games.

The game on March 5 vs St. Louis will be available exclusively on ESPN+/HULU (previously on MSGSN). Puck drop remains at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena.

The game on March 14 at Buffalo is now at 7 p.m. (previously 7:30 p.m.)