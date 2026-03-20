Takeaways: Islanders Suffer Last-Second Loss to Senators

The New York Islanders were stunned by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, as they fell 3-2 on a last-second goal at Canadian Tire Centre.

Brady Tkachuk broke a 2-2 tie with 13 seconds to play, as the Senators captain deposited a Jordan Spence rebound past Ilya Sorokin to send the Islanders to a regulation loss to a team chasing them in the standings.

“It's about as frustrating as it gets,” Mathew Barzal said.

Matthew Schaefer and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders, who had 1-0 and 2-1 leads, while Shane Pinto (SHG) and Warren Foegele answered with a pair of tallies.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 of 26 in the loss, his first regulation loss to Ottawa, while James Reimer stopped 17 of 19 in the win.

It was a costly night for the Islanders (83 points) to come up empty, compounded by the fact that Columbus (83 points), Detroit (84 points) and Boston (84 points) all won on Thursday. As a result, the Islanders found themselves outside of a playoff position for the first time since Dec. 4.

“We're a veteran group. We know how crucial this part of the year is,” Barzal said. “We'll just turn the page. We have such big games coming up that we can't let one unfortunate loss hurt us.”