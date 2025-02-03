New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest

The New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team, presented by Xerox, won the 13U Silver Division at the Wick Festival in Vancouver, BC, over the weekend.

The Girls Tournament Team, the first all-girls team the Islanders had sent to an international competition, skated to a perfect 5-0 record, beating teams from all around the Pacific Northwest. The Islanders scored an 8-0 win over the Surrey Falcons, a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Red Hawks, a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Angels and a 4-1 decision over the Victoria Reign. The Islanders re-matched with the Angels in the championship game, winning 4-3 following a shootout.

The team was coached by Islanders alumnus Arron Asham and his daughter Oceane, who played NCAA hockey at Minnesota State University.