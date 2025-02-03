New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest

Islanders Girls Tournament Team, presented by Xerox, wins Silver U13 Division at international tournament

DSC06540
By New York Islanders Amateur Hockey

The New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team, presented by Xerox, won the 13U Silver Division at the Wick Festival in Vancouver, BC, over the weekend.

The Girls Tournament Team, the first all-girls team the Islanders had sent to an international competition, skated to a perfect 5-0 record, beating teams from all around the Pacific Northwest. The Islanders scored an 8-0 win over the Surrey Falcons, a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Red Hawks, a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Angels and a 4-1 decision over the Victoria Reign. The Islanders re-matched with the Angels in the championship game, winning 4-3 following a shootout.

The team was coached by Islanders alumnus Arron Asham and his daughter Oceane, who played NCAA hockey at Minnesota State University.

In addition to game action, the girls team was able to skate with three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Charline Labonte, learn from four-time Olympic Gold Medalist - and WickFest founder - Hayley Wickenheiser and visit Vancouver landmarks.

Learn more about the Girls Tournament Team here and congratulations again to the girls for bringing home a championship!

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out Indefinitely, Mayfield Day to Day with Lower-Body Injuries

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-3 Decision to Panthers

Isles Day to Day: Duclair In, Barzal and Mayfield Out Against Panthers

Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

Takeaways: Isles Pull Off Gutsy 3-2 OT Win Against Lightning

Boqvist Brings Puck-Moving, Skating Skills to the Blue Line

Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates in Tampa

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Islanders Claim Adam Boqvist From Florida

Pitney Bowes Named Official Shipping Technology Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Isles Extend Win Streak to Six Games with 3-0 Shutout Against Flyers

The Story Behind the Islanders First Girls International Travel Team

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers