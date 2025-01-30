The Story Behind the Islanders First Girls International Travel Team

The Islanders are sending their first all-girls team to an international tournament this weekend. Meet the players and program, presented by Xerox, that made it possible

nyi-girls-team
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

When Layla Reinhart was eight years old, a backcheck set her up to go forward as a hockey player.

It was the final game of her first season playing hockey, and she hustled back, knocked the puck away from an opponent and saved a goal. Something clicked in that moment, and from then on, her father knew his daughter had something special from watching the way she helped her team and fed off that energy.

“The crowd erupted when the play happened,” Sam Reinhart, Layla’s dad, said. “I remember talking to her after the game, I can tell the light bulb went off, she realized that she hustled and contributed to her team winning that game. Seeing that glow was really special.”

Now in her fourth season playing hockey, 12-year-old Layla is playing for the New York Islanders’ Girls Tournament Team consisting of 17 hockey players ages 11-13. Layla and her team are set to compete in the Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival – also known as WickFest – in Vancouver over the weekend, where young athletes showcase their skills internationally, and will proudly represent the Islanders at the highest level for their age group.

The Islanders team is coached by former NHL forward Arron Asham, who played for the Isles from 2002-07. Behind the bench alongside him is his daughter, Oceane, who played NCAA hockey at Minnesota State. The experience of having a former Islander, and his daughter is anchoring the team as they prepare for tournament action.

“It’s really cool, I respect him and do everything he says,” said 11-year-old center Nicolette Anselmo. “He’s just like every other coach but he’s special because he was a pro player. So, I can take his advice and learn from his knowledge.”

Between the pipes for the team is 13-year-old Abby Grossman. She plays with a ton of heart and sports the number 31 on the back of her jersey with great family pride. Her grandfather, known by the family as “Poppy P,” who wore 31 in every sport he played, and left a lasting impact on Abby and her family.

“She’s a warrior, she takes every shot, stays in every game, she keeps working,” said Michael Grossman, Abby’s dad. “She has trained over the summer and through this season and she’s come a long way. She’s a little star.”

Before their big adventure to Vancouver, the Islanders celebrated the girls for a special sendoff on Jan. 20. The girls hit the ice at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena before watching the Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1.

The sendoff was extra special, given that this is the first team of girls to represent the Islanders at an international hockey tournament, as the girls’ game continues to grow to new heights. They’ll take on three Canadian teams and one from Seattle in tournament action.

The players are thrilled for the opportunity to travel internationally for hockey. For Nicolette, the long distance to Vancouver also makes it feel like a big deal.

“It’s really exciting for me and my older sister, because it's our first time leaving the country, and it that much more special because it’s for hockey,” Nicolette said. “I’ve been on three other hockey teams, and they only go around this country and only in a couple of states. But now I get to leave the country and go to Canada, the complete other side too, not just up north.”

The Islanders team, which is presented by Xerox, provides the girls with the full experience of official team uniforms, with travel costs and accommodations included.

"I can't wait to go to Vancouver, see the rinks and skate with my team," said 13-year-old Daniella, who plays defense.

The team has been working hard to prepare for the weekend they’ve all been waiting for. After tryouts in November, the squad practiced weekly at Northwell Health Ice Center, participated in scrimmages against other girls’ teams and built team morale along the way.

"She started to make friends with the girls at tryouts, already Snapchatting or texting together early on, and now there's a big group chat amongst the girls," Reinhart said. "Layla has enjoyed the practices, they've been good workouts, and the team is really coming together. Everyone is focused and ready."

Having fun is the priority, but a lot of the girls on the team aspire and are working towards playing pro or at the collegiate level when they grow up. They’re already showing impressive signs of dedication and responsibility as they’re committed to playing their best.

Debbie McCallum said her 12-year-old daughter Norah is taking charge when it comes to a consistent sleep schedule and healthy eating habits as she wants to feel her best in the sport she loves playing.

"Her friends are having sleepovers, and she's like, no, I have an early game. She said to me that chia seeds are high in protein, I want to add that to my yogurt," McCallum said. "She's very conscious and aware."

20241019_GIRLSHOCKEY-29
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
+28 PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
20241019_GIRLSHOCKEY-35
20241019_GIRLSHOCKEY-34
20241019_GIRLSHOCKEY-24
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial
DSC09538
DSC09545
DSC09561
DSC09563
DSC09559 2

PHOTOS: Girls Hockey Weekend, Presented by Global Industrial

Snapshots from the New York Islanders Girls Hockey Weekend, presented by Global Industrial, taking place at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena on Oct. 19 and 20. Photos by Dennis DaSilva, Sam Johnston and Madison Peyser, New York Islanders.

Another major commonality among the team is that most – if not all – began skating and playing with boys, familiar with the feeling of being the only girl on the squad. Reinhart expressed how an all-girls team can be a wonderful outlet.

“It’s important for her to see other girls with the same passion, the same mindset, because it reinforces that she does belong out there and that she can continue to develop as a hockey player and as a teammate,” Reinhart said.

The nature of the sport instilled a toughness that builds their character as well as their passion, both on and off the ice.

"It's made her stronger and more confident," McCallum said of her daughter Norah. "As a mom, it makes me emotional to see them face situations outside of hockey with a little bit more confidence. She's out there with a bunch of girls that just love to play, just like she loves to play."

The squad will showcase that passion, strength and love for the sport on an international stage, for an unforgettable weekend in Vancouver, making history as the first-ever, all-girls team to represent the Islanders in international tournament action. Their first game is slated for Friday, two more games scheduled for Saturday and the top two teams will faceoff on Sunday, with fun-filled sightseeing in-between.

"She's thrilled to represent the Islanders and play with the other girls with the experience of going to Vancouver," Peros said. "She's super excited to represent the team and have this opportunity to play with some of the best girls from all over the world."

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

From the Bench to the Booth, Clutterbuck is Thriving in TV Opportunity with MSG Networks

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Avalanche 2

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 29

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Avalanche 5-2

Perunovich Positioned to Help Islanders on Blue Line

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2025

Islanders Acquire Perunovich from St. Louis

Isles Day to Day: Pulock and Hogberg Placed on IR

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 OT

Takeaways: Resilient Isles Overcome Canes with 3-2 OT Win

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Flyers 1

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 3-1

Islanders Sign DeAngelo For Remainder of 2024-25 Season

New York Islanders Quarter-Century Teams Unveiled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers