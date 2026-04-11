Meet the Islanders Skate into Success Scholarship Winners

The Islanders awarded scholarships to five high school students who demonstrated excellence on the ice and in their communities

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By New York Islanders Community Relations
NewYorkIslanders.com

The Islanders awarded scholarships to five high school students who demonstrated excellence on the ice and in their communities. Each winner received $5,000 toward their college education, as the seniors are nearing their college decision.

Olivia Bongiorni – Rye Country Day School

Olivia Bongiorni has committed herself to the hockey world in several ways. She has played competitively since her early years, working her way up to captain of her high school team and second team all-star in the Fairchester Athletic League. Olivia was also the recipient of the Gil Castagna Award for showcasing incredible dedication, hard work, sportsmanship and passion for hockey. When she isn’t playing in the game, Olivia has taken on enforcing and teaching the rules of the sport by becoming a USA Hockey referee. She has been noted to conduct responsibilities with composure and professionalism that are well beyond her years. When Olivia isn’t on the ice, she is dedicated to success in the classroom, which is seen with her 4.0 GPA, and giving back to the community in the form of volunteer service. Olivia earned her Girl Scout Ambassador Leadership award for operating a pet shelter drive for The Humane Society of Westchester. She is currently undecided when it comes to where she wants to attend college to pursue a degree in statistics.

Dylan Lemke – Walt Whitman High School

Dylan Lemke is a dedicated hockey player that is always seeking to improve. While many his age might brush off a coaching suggestion, Dylan soaks it in and applies it to his training. He hasn't just displayed his play on the ice, but also his leadership amongst the locker room by captaining his travel hockey team. Dylan is a selfless individual who is always looking to help others out. He served as a junior EMT and Dispatcher, even running the dispatch center when he was called upon. Dylan has exemplified a passion for education and has excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) courses, taking 10 of throughout his time at Walt Whitman High School. He will be attending the University of Florida to study biology.

Jett Lucas – Half Hollow Hills High School East

Jett Lucas is exactly what you want from an ice hockey teammate. He is a relentless competitor who possesses a strong IQ for the game, making him a dependable player in every possible scenario. As a three-year varsity veteran of the Half Hollow Hills High School hockey program, he understands the system that is in place, yet he doesn’t shy away from offering his own feedback for improvement as a leader of the team’s captain committee. Jett was awarded the Coach’s Award for his effort, coachability and leadership. He is also a well-respected student. Jett has taken on numerous AP courses and was recognized as an AP Scholar for his success in these classes. Additionally, as just a high school student, Jett interned with the Grassi Advisory Group, partaking in the DECA Stock Market Competition and serving as President of the Business Honor Society for two years. Jett managed all of this while earning a perfect 4.0 GPA and will be pursuing a degree in accounting and finance at Wake Forest University.

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Gabriel Vignato III – Bellport Senior High School

Gabriel Vignato III has been described as an individual who not only takes on many challenges but also succeeds in every one of these situations. This is evident in his hockey career, where he plays for the Junior Islanders and the Patchogue – Medford Hockey Team. Gabriel is the captain of his Patchogue – Medford squad, and he consistently showed his leadership abilities when he would be at the rink both before and after school. Gabriel, though, never let his athletics get in the way of academic success. He has shown a genuine interest in learning, consistently tackling complex issues while encouraging his peers. Gabriel has also taken his curiosity into his own hands and applied his learnings of auto mechanics to his own personal vehicle. Additionally, Gabriel has spent countless hours giving back to his community through repairing West Sayville Christian School with his dad, volunteering at local ministries and spending time with military veterans. 

Matthew Winslow – Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School

Matthew Winslow is a multi-sport athlete that embodies the characteristics of leadership, dedication and maturity. He is a fierce hockey competitor who has competed on travel teams, as well as the JV and Varsity squads at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School. His academic instructors have taken notice of his ability to balance the unforgiving hockey schedule that has him traveling to tournaments on the weekends and continued classroom success. Matthew has demonstrated hard work in school to maintain a 3.7 GPA and be inducted into the National, Spanish and Business Honor Societies. Additionally, he is a member of the high school swim team and a certified Nassau County lifeguard. Matthew has taken his strong athletic abilities and shaved them onto the next generation of athletes by mentoring youth hockey players or educating swimmer safety.

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