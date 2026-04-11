Meet the Islanders Skate into Success Scholarship Winners

The Islanders awarded scholarships to five high school students who demonstrated excellence on the ice and in their communities. Each winner received $5,000 toward their college education, as the seniors are nearing their college decision.

Olivia Bongiorni – Rye Country Day School

Olivia Bongiorni has committed herself to the hockey world in several ways. She has played competitively since her early years, working her way up to captain of her high school team and second team all-star in the Fairchester Athletic League. Olivia was also the recipient of the Gil Castagna Award for showcasing incredible dedication, hard work, sportsmanship and passion for hockey. When she isn’t playing in the game, Olivia has taken on enforcing and teaching the rules of the sport by becoming a USA Hockey referee. She has been noted to conduct responsibilities with composure and professionalism that are well beyond her years. When Olivia isn’t on the ice, she is dedicated to success in the classroom, which is seen with her 4.0 GPA, and giving back to the community in the form of volunteer service. Olivia earned her Girl Scout Ambassador Leadership award for operating a pet shelter drive for The Humane Society of Westchester. She is currently undecided when it comes to where she wants to attend college to pursue a degree in statistics.

Dylan Lemke – Walt Whitman High School

Dylan Lemke is a dedicated hockey player that is always seeking to improve. While many his age might brush off a coaching suggestion, Dylan soaks it in and applies it to his training. He hasn't just displayed his play on the ice, but also his leadership amongst the locker room by captaining his travel hockey team. Dylan is a selfless individual who is always looking to help others out. He served as a junior EMT and Dispatcher, even running the dispatch center when he was called upon. Dylan has exemplified a passion for education and has excelled in Advanced Placement (AP) courses, taking 10 of throughout his time at Walt Whitman High School. He will be attending the University of Florida to study biology.

Jett Lucas – Half Hollow Hills High School East

Jett Lucas is exactly what you want from an ice hockey teammate. He is a relentless competitor who possesses a strong IQ for the game, making him a dependable player in every possible scenario. As a three-year varsity veteran of the Half Hollow Hills High School hockey program, he understands the system that is in place, yet he doesn’t shy away from offering his own feedback for improvement as a leader of the team’s captain committee. Jett was awarded the Coach’s Award for his effort, coachability and leadership. He is also a well-respected student. Jett has taken on numerous AP courses and was recognized as an AP Scholar for his success in these classes. Additionally, as just a high school student, Jett interned with the Grassi Advisory Group, partaking in the DECA Stock Market Competition and serving as President of the Business Honor Society for two years. Jett managed all of this while earning a perfect 4.0 GPA and will be pursuing a degree in accounting and finance at Wake Forest University.