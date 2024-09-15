Maggio Motivated, Making Adjustments Ahead of Second Pro Season

After graduating from junior in 2023, Matt Maggio got his next hockey lesson last year in his first pro season.

Maggio made the jump to the American Hockey League and recorded 27 points (16G, 11A) in 61 games with the Bridgeport Islanders. It was a learning experience both on and off the ice, but it primed the 21-year-old winger for his second season in the pros.

“You know what to expect and you kind of know what you need to work on,” Maggio said. “I need to get stronger in the corners. I needed to be more consistent on a night-to-night basis… I’m just honing in every practice in the summer, making sure that I'm giving it my 100% not really taking a practice off, not taking a workout off.”

Maggio has taken the message to heart and has been soaking up the first three days of Islanders Rookie Camp. After a summer of working out with trainers, camp is a chance to ask Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kolawsky and former Islanders like Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg for pointers.

“I’m asking Boychuk for tips on how to get under sticks and how to cause turnovers,” Maggio said. “I'm a guy that likes to play with the puck and if I can cause two or three more turnovers a game, that's just more time on offense.”