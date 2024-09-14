Jefferies Ready to Pick Up Where He Left Off

It’s been over four years since left wing Alex Jefferies was drafted 121st overall at the virtual 2020 NHL Draft. A pandemic and an NCAA career limited Jefferies’ time in New York Islanders training facilities, but the 22-year-old is on Long Island for the second time ever for Isles Rookie Camp, ready to make an impression and sharpen his skills.

“Great guys and a great room here,” Jefferies said. “It's been cool to meet everyone and just kind of get to know everyone and learn from all the coaches.”

The 6’0,” 200 lbs. forward is on the heels of a solid four years with the Merrimack Warriors, where he proved himself as a playmaker and a reliable goal scorer.

Jefferies racked up 97 points (41G, 56A) through 105 career games with the Warriors and rounded out his senior year with 23 points through 22 games. An injury sidelined him for the first two months of last season, but battled back and finished the season as a top scorer – tied for the team lead of 13 goals.

“Getting injured early in the year kind of put a damper on the senior year, faced some adversity,” Jefferies said. “But once I got back, I felt good. Had a great year, and looking forward to keep getting better.”

The Warriors were eliminated in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament, but it allowed the left winger to ink an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Bridgeport Islanders on Mar. 20. He recorded seven points (4G, 3A) in 12 games in his first taste at the pro level, which caught the eye of the Bridgeport coaching staff. Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky intends for Jefferies to build on the skill he showcased at the end of last season.

“We saw enough of him last year to see his skill,” Kowalsky said. “I think [rookie camp] will be really good for him. He's going to have to adjust to the pace and understand that. He's going to have to do more to get pucks back and check.”