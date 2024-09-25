Takeaways: Rangers 6, Islanders 4

The New York Islanders fell 6-4 to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night in their second preseason matchup.

Mathew Barzal (2G), Grant Hutton and Bo Horvat built a 4-1 lead at the 7:24 mark of the third period, but the Rangers scored five times in under six minutes in the third period to complete the comeback. Adam Edstrom scored the game-winning goal for the Rangers with 38 seconds left in the game and Chris Kreider iced it with an empty netter at the 19:49 mark of the third.

Zac Jones (2G), Chris Kreider (PPG, EN), Filip Chytil and Adam Edstrom (GWG) powered the offense for the Rangers.

"It's just a collective, just came down to a couple key moments to get a puck out, to pressure off a faceoff, just a few things that we could have done better tonight," Barzal said. "So, yes, it sucks regardless of it being the preseason, we take pride in in winning. And it's a rivalry game, so it means a bit more. Can't let that happen."

The starting goaltenders had a veteran edge on both sides of the aisle to begin the game. Semyon Varlamov stopped all 10 shots he faced before he was replaced midway through the game by Henrik Tikkanen, who stopped eight of 13 in the loss. Igor Shesterkin stopped 16 of 18 shots before Jonathan Quick entered the game and made eight saves for the win.