Long Island University, the New York Islanders, and UBS Arena Launch Strategic Partnership and Division I Hockey Tournament

Long Island University, the New York Islanders, and UBS Arena jointly announce a five-year partnership, strengthening their shared commitment to advancing the growth and development of hockey across Long Island and the New York City region.

As the only Division I men’s and women's hockey program in the New York City area, LIU joins the Islanders in a shared commitment to elevate the sport at every level. Together, the groups will look to expand opportunities, strengthen community connections, and further establish Long Island as a destination for hockey.

“This partnership reflects Long Island University’s commitment to Division I Hockey and our belief in the continued growth of the sport in this region,” said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. “Working with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena brings new energy and opportunity to Long Island while strengthening our connection to the community.”

A cornerstone of the partnership is the creation of the Empire State Holiday Invitational, an annual Division I men’s hockey tournament hosted at UBS Arena. LIU will serve as the host institution and participate each year, inviting Division I programs to compete. The inaugural tournament will take place December 28–29, 2026. Additional information regarding the tournament will be announced in the upcoming months.

The partnership also includes LIU serving as a supporting partner of the New York Islanders’ Learn to Play program, which introduces thousands of children on Long Island to the sport each year. This initiative further positions LIU as a visible and accessible pathway for aspiring hockey players in the region.

In addition, IslesLab.com and the Isles Pro Shop located at the Northwell Health Ice Center, the Islanders’ practice facility and home ice of LIU Hockey, will also have LIU Division I hockey merchandise available. LIU’s presence at Northwell Health Ice Center includes permanent locker rooms, coaching offices, player lounges, and a fully branded Division I arena experience.

“By hosting the Empire State Holiday Invitational and integrating LIU into our community programs, we’re building a true pipeline for athletes and fans,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to making Long Island a premier destination for men’s and women’s hockey at every level.”

The collaboration will also provide LIU students with enhanced access to UBS Arena, including behind-the-scenes tours, student ticket opportunities, and annual engagement with Islanders and UBS Arena executives through campus programming and experiential opportunities.