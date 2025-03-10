Lamoriello on Belief in Islanders and Team's Resilience

New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello made it clear on Saturday afternoon that he believes the Islanders are still capable to compete for a playoff position, even after the departure of Brock Nelson.

As of Monday morning, the Islanders (65 points) are four points back of the Ottawa Senators (69 points) for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference (Ottawa has a game in-hand), with four teams between them closely in the mix. The Isles have 19 games remaining in the regular season to gain ground and make a push.

With the NHL Trade Deadline behind them, the team is locked in and ready to take on the tall task in front of them and Lamoriello reinforced his belief in the group.

“Right now, we just have to pull up our bootstraps, go to work and play together,” Lamoriello said. “But I can tell you this, the most talented teams don’t always win. But the best teams do.”

When Lamoriello met with the media on Saturday before the Islanders’ tilt against the Sharks, he echoed the same mindset that Head Coach Patrick Roy and the players have been expressing all season, which is to focus on one game at a time.

“This game tonight is very important,” Lamoriello said before Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Sharks. “That’s the way our coaches are feeling and that’s the way our players are feeling.”

Lamoriello explained that his goal at the NHL Trade Deadline was to make the team better and younger in the long-term, while keeping the team competitive this season. The Islanders acquired Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, as well as a 2026 or 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour.