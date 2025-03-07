Islanders Acquire Ritchie, A First Round Selection In 2026 Or 2027, A Third Round Pick In 2028, And Kylington In Exchange For Nelson And Dufour

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round selection in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, and defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Colorado Avalanche, in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour.

Ritchie played in seven games for Colorado this season, scoring a goal before returning to the Oshawa Generals (Ontario Hockey League). The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 215 OHL games, all with the Oshawa, averaging over a point-per-game with 251 points (85 goals and 166 assists) in 215 games. The 6’2, 195-pound center was selected to the OHL All-Rookie team in 2022. Ritchie was selected by the Avalanche in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kylington, has played in 214 career NHL games, scoring 59 points (18 goals and 41 assists) with the Avalanche and Calgary Flames. The Stockholm, Sweden native was selected by selected by the Flames in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.