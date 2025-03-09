Lamoriello on the Islanders Trade with the Avalanche

When New York Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello met with the media on Saturday afternoon, he explained that the objective surrounding the NHL Trade Deadline and coming months is to shape a younger team, while maintaining a competitive edge.

The major move for the Islanders was acquiring 2023 27th overall pick Calum Ritchie, along with a 2026 or 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche. The haul came at the price of longtime Islander Brock Nelson, who was finishing the final season of his contract with the Isles. Lamoriello kept the rest of the group intact.

“We wanted to go in such a way that you don't lose the competitiveness and the opportunity to win today, but to get towards the best possible [team] you can, Lamoriello said.

Receiving a highly-touted prospect in return was a priority for Lamoriello. Ritchie already has some NHL experience, as the center played seven games for the Avs this season where he scored his first NHL against the Islanders on Oct. 14.

The 20-year-old from Oakville, ON, is in his fourth and final season with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. Ritchie has 68 points (15G, 53A) through 43 games this season.

When in discussions with other teams, it was important for Lamoriello to receive a high-quality player - specifically a center - who can join the NHL team in the near future. Lamoriello also touched on filling the void of Nelson, whose reliable defensive game and offensive prowess was valuable to the Isles for the 12 seasons he was with the team. Nelson led the team in goals for five consecutive seasons and was tied for the team lead of 43 points at the time of his departure.

“We had to get back a top prospect," Lamoriello said. "Any of the teams that we talked to, it had to be their top prospect. And I feel very fortunate for the organization that we were able to get a quality player who plays that position and is able to basically come right into the lineup.”

Lamoriello said the plan is for Ritchie to finish the season in the OHL, hopefully experiencing a deep playoff run with the Generals, before attending Islanders rookie camp and training camp in the fall.