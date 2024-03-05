Lamoriello Likes Isles Direction Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the NHL trade deadline set for Friday at 3 p.m. eastern, Islanders President of Hockey Ops and General Manager Lou Lamoriello likes the direction his team is heading in.

The Isles have won three straight games, all against playoff teams in Dallas, Detroit and Boston with two of those wins – a 5-3 victory over Detroit and a 5-1 triumph over Boston – coming in regulation. With the Isles improving their game under Head Coach Patrick Roy, whose line shuffling was a catalyst for the three-game run, Lamoriello feels like his group deserves a chance to make a playoff push, rather than sell-off at Friday’s deadline.

“They're playing where they're capable of playing right now,” Lamoriello said. “We'll have to continue that. As far as adding, if you can, you do. Are we thinking of subtracting? Absolutely not.”

The Islanders were pleased to hear that Lamoriello isn’t planning on pawning off players, but effectively endorsed the current group.

“The last three games especially have shown [Lamoriello] and even proved in our locker room that we're good squad in here,” Mathew Barzal said. “It's been some ups and downs here, but it's all about finding your groove at the right time. And seems like we're playing our best hockey right now.”