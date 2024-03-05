Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Placed on LTIR, Fasching Activated

Scott Mayfield expected to be out at least 4-6 weeks, Hudson Fasching activated off IR

nyi-mayfield-fasching
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) on Tuesday morning, Islanders President of Hockey Ops and General Manager Lou Lamoriello confirmed to reporters. 

Lamoriello said Mayfield, who has been out since Feb. 22 with a lower-body injury, will be out a "minimum" of four-to-six weeks, but that timeline could be longer.

"We're going to shut him right down until he gets completely healthy," Lamoriello said.

The Isles' GM said Mayfield's issue had been nagging throughout the season and after the four-to-six week period, the team will evaluate whether or not surgery will be required. Mayfield has five assists through 41 games, with 70 hits and 106 blocked shots.

"Scott is a big presence here, and has been for a long time," Ryan Pulock said. "All the things he does on the PK and in different areas of the game, it's hard to copy that, but it's an opportunity for other guys to step in and play different roles and prove that they can have different responsibilities throughout the game."

While the Isles are losing Mayfield for a long stretch, Robert Bortuzzo is getting closer to a return, per Lamoriello. Bortuzzo has been out since Jan. 2, with a lower-body injury, but has been skating for the past week. Bortuzzo has played 11 games for the Isles this season.

"He's been been awesome guy in the locker room and plays hard," Mathew Barzal said of Bortuzzo. "He's a presence out there. I know that when I was playing against him when he was with St. Louis, that he was a pain to play against so I know he makes it he makes everyone feel like that. Having a guy like that on your team and on the ice, it's nice to have."

FASCHING ACTIVATED

Hudson Fasching was activated off IR on Tuesday. Fasching had been out since Jan. 25, missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. The Islanders forward recently completed a three-game conditioning stint with Bridgeport, scoring one goal in three games.

Related Content

NYI vs STL 3/5: Roy

NYI vs STL 3/5: Barzal

NYI vs STL 3/5: Pulock

NYI vs STL 3/5: Pageau

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 4, 2024

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blues

Isles Day to Day: Bolduc Returns from Conditioning Stint

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Bruins 1

Questions and Isles: Go-To Video Game

3 Takeaways: Palmieri Hat-Trick Paces Islanders 5-1 Win Over Bruins

Game Preview: Isles vs Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Mar. 1

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Red Wings 3

3 Takeaways: Isles Top Red Wings 5-3 

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 29

Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

Kingston Grill Pop-up Adds Caribbean Flavor to Islanders Game

The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 27, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT

3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Stars 3-2 in OT 

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 26, 2024

Islanders UK Supporters Club Takes Over UBS Arena