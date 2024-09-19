Kyle Okposo Announces Retirement

Winger was drafted by Islanders seventh overall in 2006, played nine seasons with team from 2008-16

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Kyle Okposo went out on the ultimate high note, capping his 17-year NHL career by raising the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers this past spring, before announcing his retirement on Thursday.

It was a storybook end for Okposo, whose career began by being selected seventh overall by the New York Islanders in the 2006 NHL Draft. Okposo played 529 games over nine seasons (2008-16) with the Isles, the longest tenure of his three NHL stops, which included an eight-year stint in Buffalo (516 games) and six regular season games with the Panthers.

Okposo recorded 369 points (139G, 230A) with the blue and orange, which is tied for 18th on the Islanders all-time points leaderboard. Okposo is top-20 in goals and assists and top-30 in games played. The St. Paul, MN, native had his best statistical seasons with the Islanders, scoring a career-high 27 goals and 69 points in 2013-14, as well as 64 points in the 2015-16 season.

Kyle Okposo announced his retirement on Sept. 19, 2024. See snapshots from his nine seasons with the Islanders. Photos by Getty Images.

Okposo was a key piece of the Islanders rebuild during the late aughts and early 2010s, helping lead the Islanders back to a playoff berth in 2013 after a five-year absence, as well as the franchise’s first playoff series win in 23 years in 2016. Okposo’s fight with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Niskanen in Game 2 of the 2013 series against the Penguins was one memorable moment that helped the Isles give the Pens a competitive series. Okposo was second on the Isles in playoff scoring in 2016, with eight points (2G, 6A) in 11 games, which included a six-game series win over the Panthers.

After Okposo’s Islanders tenure, the winger played parts of eight seasons in Buffalo, recording 245 points (103G, 142A) in 516 games. Okposo was named Buffalo’s 20th full-time captain in 2022, serving for two seasons.

Okposo retires with 614 total points 242G, 372A in 1,051 games, giving him the seventh-most points of any player in his draft class.

Fans can read Okposo’s retirement announcement below.

All the best in retirement, Kyle!

