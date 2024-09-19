Kyle Okposo Announces Retirement

Kyle Okposo went out on the ultimate high note, capping his 17-year NHL career by raising the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers this past spring, before announcing his retirement on Thursday.

It was a storybook end for Okposo, whose career began by being selected seventh overall by the New York Islanders in the 2006 NHL Draft. Okposo played 529 games over nine seasons (2008-16) with the Isles, the longest tenure of his three NHL stops, which included an eight-year stint in Buffalo (516 games) and six regular season games with the Panthers.

Okposo recorded 369 points (139G, 230A) with the blue and orange, which is tied for 18th on the Islanders all-time points leaderboard. Okposo is top-20 in goals and assists and top-30 in games played. The St. Paul, MN, native had his best statistical seasons with the Islanders, scoring a career-high 27 goals and 69 points in 2013-14, as well as 64 points in the 2015-16 season.