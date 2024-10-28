Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 28, 2024

Quinn Finley extends point streak to five games, Marcus Gidlöf impresses in the SHL and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY ON FIRE

Quinn Finley had a productive weekend, potting two goals for the Wisconsin Badgers in two games and extending his point streak to five games (5G, 2A) in the process.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round draft pick (78th overall) scored a first period goal on Friday to give his team 2-1 lead, but the Badgers fell 4-2 to Denver.

The 20-year-old kept up his offense, netting the lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Denver on Saturday. Finley blasted a shot from the right circle on the man advantage for his second power-play goal of the season.

Finley’s five-game point streak is the longest of his collegiate career – he had three two-game point streaks last year – but is finding consistency in his sophomore season with Wisconsin.

He leads the team in goals (5) and is tied for the team lead in points (7) through in six games with 15 shots on goal over that span. Last season, he put up 16 points (10G, 6A) in 36 games played in his freshman campaign.

NELSON NETS HIS THIRD OF THE YEAR

Danny Nelson potted his third goal of the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 4-1 lead over the LIU Sharks.

Nelson was patient net-front, jamming in a power play goal to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 3-0. He led the team with six shots in the win, while he went 18-for-26 in the dot.

The Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has three goals in his first six games for the Fighting Irish following a freshman campaign where he posted 23 points (9G, 14) in 30 games.

GIDLOF POSTS IMPRESSIVE PAIR OF GAMES IN SHL

Marcus Gidlöf is making an impression for Leksands IF through his first two games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Sweden’s highest tier of pro hockey.

The Islanders’ 2024 fifth-round pick (147th overall) has a 1.00 GAA and a .955 SV% in his last two games, which mark his second and third career appearances in the SHL. He turned aside 22 of 23 shots faced in Thursday's 3-1 win over Linköping HC and he made 20 saves in a 3-1 win against Färjestad BK on Oct. 18.

The 19-year-old netminder started the season for the Leksands IF J20 in J20 Nationell, where he went 7-0-0 with a 1.43 GAA and a .935 SV% and two shutouts. The strong, consistent performances earned the 6’6, ”212 lb. netminder a promotion to the SHL.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 10GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 2GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 14GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .955 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-0-0, 2.95 GAA, .842% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 11GP, 0G, 5A, 5P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 5GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 4PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 6GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 4PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 6GP, 3G, 0A, 3P, 2PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 5GP, 4G, 1A, 5P, 17PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) 5GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 28

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Martin Appreciative of One-Year Deal with Isles 

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Isles 3

Takeaways: Islanders Let Lead Slip, Fall 6-3 to Panthers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

Isles Day to Day: Engvall and Fasching Recalled

Islanders Sign Martin

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3 OT

Takeaways: Isles Offense Comes Through in 4-3 OT Win Over Devils

UBS Arena and New York Islanders Announce Landmark AI Technology Partnership with Viam

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 25

Breast Cancer Survivors and Thrivers Enjoy a “Day of Beauty”

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 24

Isles Day to Day: Duclair Out 4-6 Weeks

The Skinny: Red Wings 1, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out 1-0 by Red Wings