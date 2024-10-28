Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 28, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY ON FIRE

Quinn Finley had a productive weekend, potting two goals for the Wisconsin Badgers in two games and extending his point streak to five games (5G, 2A) in the process.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round draft pick (78th overall) scored a first period goal on Friday to give his team 2-1 lead, but the Badgers fell 4-2 to Denver.