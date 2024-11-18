Isles Prospect Report: Nov. 18, 2024

Finley records four points in two games, while Nelson has multi-goal performance in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY’S FOUR-POINT WEEKEND

Quinn Finley is on fire.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) put up four points for the Wisconsin Badgers in a two-game sweep of Penn State over the weekend.

The 20-year-old winger posted a three-point performance (1G, 2A) for the Badgers in a 6-3 win on Saturday, doubling the lead for the Badgers early in the first period. Finley buried a loose puck at the left side of the crease for this eighth goal of the season.

When Penn State chipped away pulled within one to make it 4-3 midway through the third, Finley tallied two primary assists on a pair of power-play goals to help Wisconsin win 6-3.

The Valparaiso, Indiana native also recorded an assist on the game's opening goal of a 5-4 win on Friday. Finley is averaging over a point-per-game for the Badgers in his sophomore season, with 14 points (8G, 4A) in his first 12 games. He’s two goals shy and two points away from tying last year’s totals of 10 goals and 14 points, set in his freshman campaign.

NELSON’S TWO-GOAL GAME

Danny Nelson had an active weekend on the scoresheet for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, although they dropped a pair of games to Michigan State.

Nelson, who the Islanders selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL draft (49th overall) potted two goals in an 8-3 loss on Friday. Nelson got the scoring started 1:09 into the game with a highlight-reel deflection.

The 19-year-old crashed the net and converted a perfect pass into a goal to tie the game at two apiece in the middle frame, but Michigan State exploded offensively to pull away with the win.

Nelson is second on his team in goals (5). He’s been taking a bulk of faceoffs for his team, going 25-for-51 in the dot in both games combined over the weekend.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 16GP, 2G, 7A, 9P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 3-1-0, 1.96 GAA, .909 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 17GP, 2G, 10A, 12P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 8G, 6A, 14P, 6PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 12GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 4PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 11GP, 7G, 4A, 11P, 21PIM

