Isles Prospect Report: Nov. 18, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY’S FOUR-POINT WEEKEND

Quinn Finley is on fire.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) put up four points for the Wisconsin Badgers in a two-game sweep of Penn State over the weekend.

The 20-year-old winger posted a three-point performance (1G, 2A) for the Badgers in a 6-3 win on Saturday, doubling the lead for the Badgers early in the first period. Finley buried a loose puck at the left side of the crease for this eighth goal of the season.