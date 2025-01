Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2025

Nelson’s 10 goals are tieed for the team high. The 19-year-old forward hit double digits for the first time in his NCAA career – though he was close in his freshman campaign - after he scored nine goals through 30 games last season. Nelson is four points shy of matching his career-high of 23 points.

VEILLEUX’S THREE-POINT WEEKEND

Xavier Veilleux is racking up the points for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

The Islanders’ 2024 sixth-round pick (179th overall) had a productive weekend, with two assists in Friday's 7-3 win over USA Hockey NTDP before adding another assist in Saturday's 8-1 win.

The 18-year-old defenseman is hot offensively as of late, recording 13 points (2G, 11A) in his last 12 games. Veilleux has 25 points (5G, 20A) in his second full season with the Lumberjacks. He’s seven points shy of a career high 32 set in the 2023-24 campaign.

Veilleux played in his milestone 100th game in the USHL on Jan. 11. With his sights set on playing NCAA hockey, he is committed to Cornell University for the 2024-25 season.