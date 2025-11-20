Isles Day-to-Day: Holmstrom Returns, Warren Recalled

Simon Holmstrom returns after a one-game absence, while the Islanders recalled Marshall Warren from the Bridgeport Islanders

DSC05715

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Thursday morning ahead of their contest against the Detroit Red Wings.

Holmstrom missed Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars with an illness. He took line rushes with Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin. Holmstrom has nine points (4G, 5A) in 20 games this season.

"He's been playing really well with Barzal and Drouin," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We'll see after warmups, but it seems to me that he's ready to play. I think he's going to bring that defensive side to that line and that's making that line better."

MORNING SKATE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

WARREN RECALLED

The Islanders recalled defenseman Marshall Warren from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday in light of an injury to Alexander Romanov (IR, upper-body).

It marks Warren's second stint with the NHL club this season, as he played his first two games with the Islanders from Oct. 25 - 28. He recorded two assists and two hits over the span of those two games, both on the road. Warren will not play on Thursday, but Roy talked about the importance of having seven good defensemen available.

Warren has nine points (2G, 7A) in 10 games with Bridgeport this season. Over his last six games in Bridgeport, Warren recorded four assists, including a three-assist game in his most recent outing, a 5-3 loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday.

BOQVIST IN

Adam Boqvist will draw into the lineup, meaning that Warren will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night in Detroit. Roy said he liked his last outing, when Boqvist skated 12:37 TOI in Thursday's 3-2 OT win over Utah.

"I want to see him play the same way the last game he played," Roy said. "He's getting more and more comfortable playing on the left side, it's an adjustment for a right-handed defenseman but he did really well."

Boqvist has four blocked shots and one hit through six games this season. The defenseman is looking for his 100th career point.

ROMANOV UPDATE

The team announced on Wednesday that Alexander Romanov was placed on IR with an upper-body injury he sustained in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Dallas. Roy said there won't be an update until Romanov returns home to be evaluated by team doctors.

"I don't think you try to replace him, I just think everybody brings something different," Roy said. "[Boqvist] is a good puck mover, he can jump in the rush and we want him to defend well."

IMG_5607
DSC05862
DSC05715
IMG_5608
IMG_5609
+4 IMG_5610
DSC05745
DSC05750
DSC05771
DSC05778

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate in Detroit

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 ahead of their contest against the Detroit Red Wings. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Related Content

NYI at DET 11/20: Patrick Roy

NYI at DET 11/20: Kyle Palmieri

NYI at DET 11/20: Casey Cizikas

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Placed on IR

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2

Ritchie Earns Iron Man Mask in 3-2 Win Over Dallas

Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Stars 3-2  

Isles Day-to-Day: Holmstrom A Game-Time Decision vs Stars

Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 17, 2025

The Skinny: Avalanche 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Winning Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Avalanche

Connections in Colorado: Drouin and Ritchie to Skate Against Former Team for the First Time

Isles Day-to-Day: Mayfield and Shabanov Return

Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche Nov. 16

Isles Day-to-Day: Mitchell Returned to Bridgeport

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Mammoth 2 OT

Takeaways: Schaefer’s OT Winner Lifts Islanders To 3-2 Win Over Utah

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Golden Knights 3 OT

Game Preview: Islanders at Mammoth