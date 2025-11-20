Isles Day-to-Day: Holmstrom Returns, Warren Recalled

Simon Holmstrom joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Thursday morning ahead of their contest against the Detroit Red Wings.

Holmstrom missed Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars with an illness. He took line rushes with Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin. Holmstrom has nine points (4G, 5A) in 20 games this season.

"He's been playing really well with Barzal and Drouin," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We'll see after warmups, but it seems to me that he's ready to play. I think he's going to bring that defensive side to that line and that's making that line better."

MORNING SKATE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin - Mathew Barzal - Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas - Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

WARREN RECALLED

The Islanders recalled defenseman Marshall Warren from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday in light of an injury to Alexander Romanov (IR, upper-body).

It marks Warren's second stint with the NHL club this season, as he played his first two games with the Islanders from Oct. 25 - 28. He recorded two assists and two hits over the span of those two games, both on the road. Warren will not play on Thursday, but Roy talked about the importance of having seven good defensemen available.

Warren has nine points (2G, 7A) in 10 games with Bridgeport this season. Over his last six games in Bridgeport, Warren recorded four assists, including a three-assist game in his most recent outing, a 5-3 loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday.