News Feed

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 

Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

Long Island for the Long Haul 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Alexander Romanov participates in scrimmage, while Kyle Palmieri is still day-to-day

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Northwell Health Ice Center on Tuesday morning for Day Six of Training Camp.

With the projected starters for tonight’s preseason matchup against the Rangers out for Tuesday’s practice, the rest of the Islanders camp roster scrimmaged.

Notably, Alexander Romanov participated in the scrimmage and scored for the white squad, skating primarily as a D-pair with Calle Odelius.

Head Coach Lane Lambert said that Kyle Palmieri remains day-to-day, but continues to skate on his own.

NYI at NYR 9/26: Lane Lambert

