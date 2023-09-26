Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Northwell Health Ice Center on Tuesday morning for Day Six of Training Camp.

With the projected starters for tonight’s preseason matchup against the Rangers out for Tuesday’s practice, the rest of the Islanders camp roster scrimmaged.

Notably, Alexander Romanov participated in the scrimmage and scored for the white squad, skating primarily as a D-pair with Calle Odelius.

Head Coach Lane Lambert said that Kyle Palmieri remains day-to-day, but continues to skate on his own.