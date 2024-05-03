Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Expected to be Ready for Training Camp

Scott Mayfield expects to be ready for training camp, the defenseman told reporters at the New York Islanders clean out day on Friday.

"The rehab process and is going well, but you know, it's tough sitting there watching games, especially playoffs," Mayfield said. "It's a tough year but that's what happens sometimes."

Mayfield disclosed that he had a fractured in his ankle in the Islanders’ season opener, an issue that lingered until he was eventually shut down in late February. The 31-year-old appeared in 41 games this season recording 70 hits and 106 blocks.

"It just never healed right and couple of twists here and there and mid February was when we decided it just needed to get healthy," Mayfield said.

Mayfield hasn’t resumed skating yet, but said he does not expect his recovery to impact his offseason training regimen and that he expects to be ready for training camp.

"I need to play a pretty specific way and it's hard to do that when there's something wrong," Mayfield said. "It was tough season and now it's just focused on this summer."