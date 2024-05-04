Lamoriello, Roy Reflect on Islanders Season

It’s only been three days since the New York Islanders season came to a close, but for President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello and Head Coach Patrick Roy, next season has already begun.

“Next season started the next morning and that's what we have been doing right now is getting prepared for next year,” Lamoriello said.

Lamoriello confirmed that both he and Roy would return for next season, and that he expected Director of Mitch Korn to also return. Lamoriello said any updates on the future of the Islanders assistant coaches or the coaching staff in Bridgeport would come later.

“What changes can and should take place? We'll talk about it together,” Lamoriello added. “We'll come up with whatever is best, but we're excited.”

While a second-straight First Round exit does not meet Lamoriello, Roy or the organization’s high standard, Lamoriello said the way the Islanders ended the season is where he expects them to start next year.

“The type of stretch that we really had to do to get in the playoffs was just incredible,” Lamoriello said of the Isles 9-1-1 record from March 28 onward. “That's the sort of starting point to next season.”