Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS AT NEW YORK RANGERS

7 PM | MSG

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders kick off the preseason with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

After days of on-ice sessions and a scrimmage in Training Camp, the Islanders will have a chance to test out what they’ve worked on against the Rangers squad.

“We’ve very excited,” Sebastian Aho said on Tuesday morning. “It’s been many months without hockey and we’re getting the itch to play in a game. We’re finally here, and it’ll be fun.”

Check back later for the projected lineup.