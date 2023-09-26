News Feed

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3
Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Islander Roots that Run Deep 
Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 
Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp
Long Island for the Long Haul 

Long Island for the Long Haul 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens
Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport

Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport 
Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing
Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 
Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America
Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 
Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 
This Day in Isles History: September 15

This Day in Isles History: September 15

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

The Islanders open preseason play against the Rangers at MSG

Preseason_GamePreview_Away_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS AT NEW YORK RANGERS

7 PM | MSG

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders kick off the preseason with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

After days of on-ice sessions and a scrimmage in Training Camp, the Islanders will have a chance to test out what they’ve worked on against the Rangers squad.

“We’ve very excited,” Sebastian Aho said on Tuesday morning. “It’s been many months without hockey and we’re getting the itch to play in a game. We’re finally here, and it’ll be fun.”

Check back later for the projected lineup.

NYI vs NYR 9/26: Sebastian Aho & Hudson Fasching