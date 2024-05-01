3 Takeaways: Islanders Season Ends with 6-3 Loss to Hurricanes

The New York Islanders saw their season come to an end on Tuesday night in Raleigh, falling 6-3 in Game 5 to the Carolina Hurricanes, losing their series four games to one.

Mike Reilly (PPG), Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored to make it a three-all game in th second period, but it came crashing down when the Hurricanes struck twice in the span of eight seconds and later sealed the deal with an empty netter in the third. Carolina ended the Islanders’ season for the third time in six years, but the five matchups in this year’s playoffs were tightly contested through and through. Head Coach Patrick Roy was proud of his group for putting up a fight and hanging with the Hurricanes until the very end.

“I just feel like we deserved better,” Roy said. “I'm not saying we should have won this series, but I'm saying that we could go home right now and play game number six easily. Instead, it’s over. It feels empty in a way that I thought that we did a lot better than what we got in return.”

Roy has been abundantly proud of his group for their tenacity – down the stretch, in the series, and in the intense battle on Tuesday night.

"I am very proud of this group because they are resilient," Roy said. "Tonight they showed it. That's how they were all year. It would have been easy to pack in and that's not what we did. We kept pushing and trying to find a way."

For a tight-knit group that had to fight tooth and nail to make it to the playoffs, it was a bitter defeat , but the resilience on display all season showed a lot of character.

"Just to get to the playoffs, had to put a lot of things together in a season where we were just fighting all year long,” Captain Anders Lee said. “I'm always proud of this group."