Larson Reflects on AHL Debut, NCAA Career

Get to know Joey Larson, who has three points (2G, 1A) in his first two games after signing one-year ELC with the Bridgeport Islanders

Larson1
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Joey Larson took care of four career milestones in the span of five days. The first was accomplished by stepping on the ice in his professional debut on Saturday, and the second came shortly after racking up his first professional point with an assist on a Chris Terry deflection. The winger exploded with two goals on Wednesday night, rounding out a huge week with not only his first pro tally, but his first career multi-goal game.

“I got the nerves out of the way after the first game, now I can play my game and feel comfortable out there,” Larson said.

The 24-year-old winger was able to settle in a little more in his second pro outing, getting to his game effectively and coming up big offensively.

“I felt a little more comfortable out there tonight, finishing hits and playing the right way and the goals just came from that,” Larson said. “Great plays by my teammates.”

Larson signed a one-year, entry-level deal in late March after his season with Michigan State ended with a Big Ten tournament championship on March 22, but a first-round upset at the NCAA tournament against Cornell on March 27. Though Michigan’s postseason run was cut short, Larson had the opportunity to begin his professional hockey career.

In making the transition from NCAA hockey to the pro game, he noticed the quicker speed in his first game in Bridgeport, along with the size and skill of the AHL.

“I think the Big Ten does a really good job of preparing you for this level,” Larson said. “But the pace is a little faster, and obviously guys are just bigger and stronger. But I feel that college hockey prepared me for the next level.”

Playing for a school in the Big Ten was a goal for Larson, who started his colligate career with Northern Michigan University, where he totaled 27 points (13G, 14A) in 36 games before transferring to Michigan State, racking up 56 points (26G, 30A) across two seasons.

Larson said he’s always as an offensive-minded player – he put up 66 points (32G, 34A) in 61 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL prior to his NCAA career – but Michigan State helped him strengthen his defensive game, developing him into a well-rounded player.

“I think they did a good job with me in the last two years,” Larson said. “I was pretty offensive going in, but maybe my defensive game wasn’t as good, so they helped round me out into the player I am today.”

Larson had some key influences off the ice as he grew up. His uncle Jim Storm is a former hockey player, with two 50-point seasons for Michigan Tech on his resume and 22 points (7G, 15A) in 84 NHL games with the Hartford Whalers and Dallas Stars. Listening to his uncle’s advice growing up had a great influence on Larson.

“I grew up wanting to be like him and play in the NHL,” Larson said. “He’s given me a lot of advice throughout the years and he’s a great guy, a great friend.”

Larson remembers skating as long as he knew how to walk. His dad built an outdoor rink in the backyard that he’s skate on every year, starting out pushing a chair on the ice as a toddler. Storm wasn’t the only athlete in the family, as Larson’s mother (and Storm’s sister) was a colligate swimmer at Northern Michigan University. Larson followed in his mother’s footsteps and always felt encouraged by both of his parents.

“She’s had a big influence on my athletic aspirations, both my parents have,” Larson said. “They taught me how to work hard and earn everything. They’ve done a lot for me and I can’t thank them enough.”

Two games and a few practices into his professional career, Larson is already receiving quality advice from the vets in the Bridgeport locker room, where he’s excited to continue to learn, finish strong, and gear up for next season.

“Everyone is great here,” Larson said. “All the guys told me to just have fun, play my game and the rest will take care of itself. I’m really excited to be here and finish out the year strong and then take the experience into next season.”

