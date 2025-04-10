Larson Reflects on AHL Debut, NCAA Career

Joey Larson took care of four career milestones in the span of five days. The first was accomplished by stepping on the ice in his professional debut on Saturday, and the second came shortly after racking up his first professional point with an assist on a Chris Terry deflection. The winger exploded with two goals on Wednesday night, rounding out a huge week with not only his first pro tally, but his first career multi-goal game.

“I got the nerves out of the way after the first game, now I can play my game and feel comfortable out there,” Larson said.

The 24-year-old winger was able to settle in a little more in his second pro outing, getting to his game effectively and coming up big offensively.

“I felt a little more comfortable out there tonight, finishing hits and playing the right way and the goals just came from that,” Larson said. “Great plays by my teammates.”