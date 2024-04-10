This Day in Isles History: April 10

Ken Morrow scores series-clinching goal vs Rangers in 1984, Josh Bailey scores OT winner vs Pens in 2019

MORROW_2

April 10, 1984 - Ken Morrow's goal at 8:56 of overtime gives the Islanders a 3-2 win in the fifth and deciding game of the Patrick Division semifinals against the New York Rangers. The Rangers had tied the game on a goal by Don Maloney with 39 seconds remaining in regulation. The win marked the Islanders 17th straight playoff series win, part of their NHL record 19-straight playoff series wins.

Morrow played 10 seasons for the Islanders, winning four Stanley Cups from 1980-83. The defenseman had 105 points (17G, 88A) in 550 games with the Isles.

Plaque Series: Ken Morrow

April 10, 2019 -Josh Bailey scores the game-winning goal in overtime as the Islanders win their first NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum Stanley Cup Playoff game since 2015, with a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. The win gave the Islanders a 1-0 series lead in an eventual four-game sweep of the Penguins.

PIT@NYI, Gm1: Bailey wins it in OT for Islanders

