Isles Day to Day: Lennox Emergency Recalled by Islanders

Tristan Lennox was emergency recalled by the New York Islanders on Thursday, practicing with the team while Ilya Sorokin (lower body) was absent from morning skate. This is Lennox's first NHL recall.

Lennox, the Islanders third-round pick (93rd overall), has appeared in four games with Bridgeport this season, going 0-3-0 with a 4.44 GAA and an .832 SV%. Lennox's season was limited by an injury he suffered last year in the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Lennox played five seasons with OHL's Saginaw Spirit, going 59-45-7 with a 3.26 GAA, an .887 SV% and four shutouts.

With Sorokin absent, Marcus Hogberg is expected to start on Thursday night against the New York Rangers.