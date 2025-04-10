Isles Day to Day: Lennox Emergency Recalled by Islanders

Tristan Lennox recalled by the Islanders for first time in his career

IMG_4946
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Tristan Lennox was emergency recalled by the New York Islanders on Thursday, practicing with the team while Ilya Sorokin (lower body) was absent from morning skate. This is Lennox's first NHL recall.

Lennox, the Islanders third-round pick (93rd overall), has appeared in four games with Bridgeport this season, going 0-3-0 with a 4.44 GAA and an .832 SV%. Lennox's season was limited by an injury he suffered last year in the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Lennox played five seasons with OHL's Saginaw Spirit, going 59-45-7 with a 3.26 GAA, an .887 SV% and four shutouts.

With Sorokin absent, Marcus Hogberg is expected to start on Thursday night against the New York Rangers.

News Feed

Larson Reflects on AHL Debut, NCAA Career

This Day in Isles History: April 10

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Mike Reilly Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Skinny: Predators 7, Islanders 6 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-6 to Preds in Overtime 

This Day in Isles History: April 8

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 7, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

VIDEO: Isles Choose Their Super Powers

This Day in Isles History: April 7

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Capitals 1

Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Capitals 4-1

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin to Start vs Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

This Day in Isles History: April 6

Takeaways: Islanders Earn 3-1 Win Over Wild 

New York Islanders Clark Gillies Foundation Media Room Unveiled