VIDEO: Isles Choose Their Super Powers

Flying? Teleportation? Mind reading? Find out which super powers the Isles want to have.

Superpower
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Playing pro hockey is a super power in and of itself, but if the New York Islanders were to have another super power... what would they choose?

Flying and teleportation were popular answers, but watch the video below to find out!

