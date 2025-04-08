Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

The Islanders go for a third straight win when they visit the Predators (8 p.m., MSGSN)

2425_GamePreview_1920x10801
By Rachel Luscher and Cory Wright

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-32-10) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (27-42-8)

8 PM | BRIDGESTONE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their third consecutive win when they take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon where the only goal allowed was a historic one, as Alex Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer with his 895th tally. Marc Gatcomb scored twice for the Isles, while Bo Horvat and JG Pageau also provided goals in the win.

"It ended up being a perfect scenario, getting to witness some pretty cool history while getting the two points,” Captain Anders Lee said after the victory. “Makes it a memorable day for everyone involved. At the end of the day, we needed the win, and we did it in a strong effort.”

The Predators fell 2-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night. Steven Stamkos scored the opening goal - and lone tally - for the Predators as Cole Caufield and Patrik Laine provided second period goals to win it for the Habs.

The Predators have lost six straight games and are 2-11-0 in their last 13 games.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles lead the season series 1-0-0 after they took down the Preds 7-4 on Mar. 1 where Sorokin contributed a goalie goal.

The Islanders are 0-4-1 in their last five trips to Tennessee.

ISLES NOTES

- The Islanders (78 points) are seven points back of the Montreal Canadiens (85 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining in the regular season. The Isles hold one game in hand on the Habs.

- Marc Gatcomb recorded the first multi-goal and multi-point game of his NHL career with a pair of goals on Sunday. Gatcomb has eight goals in 33 games in his rookie year.

- With two assists in the win, Kyle MacLean recorded his first multi-point game of his career.

- With a goal against the Caps, Bo Horvat added to his team lead of 53 points this season. Horvat has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four outings.

- JG Pageau scored his 13th goal of the season and has 38 points on the season, which is two points shy of matching his highest point total he recorded in a season for the Isles (40), set in the 2022-23 campaign.

- The Islanders power play has goals in three of the team’s last five games, going 3-for-16 (18.8%) over that span.

PREDATORS NOTES

- The Predators are towards the bottom of the standings, with the third-fewest points (62) in the NHL. It’s a big drop from last season, where the Preds finished with 99 points and in the first Wild Card in the Western Conference.

- Scoring has been a struggle, as the Preds’ 2.50 GF/GP sits at 32nd in the NHL. Nashville has been held to one goal in four of their last five games – and in six of their last 10 games.

- The Predators power play is 0-for-11 over the past four games, but prior to the recent slump, Nashville had scored a power-play goal in six straight games.

- Nashville’s PK ranks 10th in the NHL (80.9%), but is converting at 76% over the past 10 games, which ranks 24th over that span.

- Goaltender Juuse Saros owns an 18-30-6 record with a 2.97 GAA, an .895 SV% and four shutouts. Saros is one of nine 15 netminders in the NHL with four or more shutouts this season.

- Matthew Wood, the 15th overall pick in 2023, made his pro debut on Sunday. Wood played three years of NCAA hockey, playing two seasons for UConn before suiting up for the University of Minnesota this past year. Wood was a point-per-game player for the Golden Gophers, recording 39 points (17G, 22A) in 39 games.

- Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 70 points (29G, 41A) in 77 games. Forsberg has hit the 70-point plateau three times, all coming in the past four years (three full seasons). Forsberg is on a three-game point streak (1G, 2A).

