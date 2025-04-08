Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-32-10) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (27-42-8)

8 PM | BRIDGESTONE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their third consecutive win when they take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon where the only goal allowed was a historic one, as Alex Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer with his 895th tally. Marc Gatcomb scored twice for the Isles, while Bo Horvat and JG Pageau also provided goals in the win.

"It ended up being a perfect scenario, getting to witness some pretty cool history while getting the two points,” Captain Anders Lee said after the victory. “Makes it a memorable day for everyone involved. At the end of the day, we needed the win, and we did it in a strong effort.”

The Predators fell 2-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night. Steven Stamkos scored the opening goal - and lone tally - for the Predators as Cole Caufield and Patrik Laine provided second period goals to win it for the Habs.

The Predators have lost six straight games and are 2-11-0 in their last 13 games.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles lead the season series 1-0-0 after they took down the Preds 7-4 on Mar. 1 where Sorokin contributed a goalie goal.

The Islanders are 0-4-1 in their last five trips to Tennessee.