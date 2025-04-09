Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-6 to Preds in Overtime 

The New York Islanders picked up a point, but let one slip away in a 7-6 OT loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

In a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, the Islanders built a 6-4 lead with 3:41 remaining in the third period, but the Predators scored two goals within 1:27 to force overtime and Fedor Svechkov netted the overtime winner.

Simon Holmstrom (2G, 2A), Anders Lee, Max Tsyplakov (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri, Scott Mayfield (SHG) scored for the Islanders and JG Pageau had a three-assist night. Ryan O’Reilly (1G), Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A), Steven Stamkos (2G, 1A), Michael McCarron, Michael Bunting (1G, 1A) scored for the Predators along with Svechkov, while Jonathan Marchessault had three assists.

“I don’t think it was a very good game, I don’t think either team played well tonight,” Captain Anders Lee said. “One of those nights where it wasn’t our best. We had a final 20 where we took a two-goal lead, and next thing you know we’re on the kill and they put one in and get a bounce, it happened quick. It’s frustrating.”

Ilya Sorokin suffered an upper-body injury after turning aside 19 of 23 shots through two periods. Marcus Hogberg made six saves on nine shots in relief. Justus Annunen made 16 saves on 22 shots.

The Islanders’ winless skid against the Preds on the road extended to six games (0-5-1) at Bridgestone Arena. Only picking up a point in a game where they put up six goals was costly, as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night to extend their lead to eight points for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Five games in the regular season remain.