This Day in Isles History: April 7

April 7, 1954: Islanders legend Clark Gillies was born on this day in 1954. Gillies is fourth on the Islanders' all-time games played list with 872 and was a member of all four Stanley Cup winning teams. Gillies recorded 663 points during his Islanders career and had his number retired by the team. Gillies passed away in January 2022

ISLES HISTORY: CLARK GILLIES

April 7, 2021:The Islanders acquire Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, the Islanders first round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Palmieri recorded nine points (7G, 2A) in 19 playoff games, while Zajac added two points (1G, 1A) in 14 playoff games.