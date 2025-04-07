This Day in Isles History: April 7

Anders Lee scored his 40th goal of the season on April 7, 2018

Lee-40

© Dave Reginek/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

April 7, 2018: Anders Lee scored his 40th goal of the season in the Islanders' 4-3 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings on this date in 2018. Lee roofs the backhander past Jared Coreau for the milestone goal, becoming the first Islanders player since Jason Blake in 2006-07 to net 40 in a season.

Mathew Barzal recorded his 62nd and 63rd assists of the season in the win - including the primary helper on Lee's goal - to tie Bryan Trottier's rookie assist record. Barzal finished the season with a team-high 85 points (22G, 63A).

April 7, 1954: Islanders legend Clark Gillies was born on this day in 1954. Gillies is fourth on the Islanders' all-time games played list with 872 and was a member of all four Stanley Cup winning teams. Gillies recorded 663 points during his Islanders career and had his number retired by the team. Gillies passed away in January 2022

ISLES HISTORY: CLARK GILLIES
.
April 7, 2021:The Islanders acquire Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, the Islanders first round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Palmieri recorded nine points (7G, 2A) in 19 playoff games, while Zajac added two points (1G, 1A) in 14 playoff games.

