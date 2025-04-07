This Day in Isles History: April 7

April 7, 2018: Anders Lee scored his 40th goal of the season in the Islanders' 4-3 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings on this date in 2018. Lee roofs the backhander past Jared Coreau for the milestone goal, becoming the first Islanders player since Jason Blake in 2006-07 to net 40 in a season.
Mathew Barzal recorded his 62nd and 63rd assists of the season in the win - including the primary helper on Lee's goal - to tie Bryan Trottier's rookie assist record. Barzal finished the season with a team-high 85 points (22G, 63A).