Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 7, 2025

Ritchie and Nurmi are both advance in the playoffs in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

RITCHIE AND GENERALS ADVANCE TO ROUND TWO

Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals took down the Brampton Steelheads in six games to advance to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs. Ritchie recorded a point in every game of the series.

Ritchie potted his first goal of the 2024-25 postseason on the power play in Tuesday’s 7-5 win in Game Three, where the Generals mounted a comeback to erase a 3-1 deficit.

The 20-year-old extended his point streak to four games in Game Four when he recorded an assist in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Ritchie also provided a helper in a 6-3 loss on Friday, and came up with a two-assist performance in Sunday’s 4-1 win in Game Six to help the Generals win the first round.

With nine points (1G, 8A) and an active six-game point streak in the postseason, Ritchie ranks third on the Generals in points. Ritchie has been reliable in the dot, winning 57.4% of faceoffs through six games, including a series-high 18 of 26 (69.2%) in Tuesday’s win.

Ritchie and the Generals will face the Brantford Bulldogs in the second round, set to kick off on Thursday. The Generals will begin the series as the visitors.

NURMI AND KNIGHTS MOVE ON TO ROUND TWO

Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights continued their playoff dominance, sweeping the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

Nurmi, who the Islanders drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft (113th overall) contributed a shorthanded assist in Tuesday’s 7-4 win. The assist marked the second point of the postseason for the Finnish winger in his first career playoff run in North America.

The Knights will have home ice advantage when they face the Erie Otters in the second round, with Game One set for Thursday.

FINLEY TO PLAY JUNIOR YEAR WITH WISCONSIN

Quinn Finley announced that he will be returning to the Wisconsin Badgers for his junior season.

Finley, who the Islanders drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft (78th overall), is coming off a breakout season where he put up 40 points (20G, 20A) in 37 games.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM

Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 4GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 6GP, 1G, 8A, 9P, 8PIM

Finland:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM

Sweden:

Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 59GP, 7G, 33A, 40P, 30PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 37GP, 23G, 11A, 34P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 38GP, 2G, 16A, 18P, 28PIM

