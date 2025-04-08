Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 7, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

RITCHIE AND GENERALS ADVANCE TO ROUND TWO

Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals took down the Brampton Steelheads in six games to advance to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs. Ritchie recorded a point in every game of the series.

Ritchie potted his first goal of the 2024-25 postseason on the power play in Tuesday’s 7-5 win in Game Three, where the Generals mounted a comeback to erase a 3-1 deficit.

The 20-year-old extended his point streak to four games in Game Four when he recorded an assist in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Ritchie also provided a helper in a 6-3 loss on Friday, and came up with a two-assist performance in Sunday’s 4-1 win in Game Six to help the Generals win the first round.