This Day in Isles History: April 8

April 8, 1979: Mike Bossy scores his 69th goal of the season against the Rangers, a career-high. It is the second-highest total in NHL history at the time and is currently 15th. The 5-2 win gives the Islanders the best overall record in the NHL at 51-15-14.

April 8, 1978: The Islanders clinch their first Patrick Division and Campbell Conference championships with a 7-2 win over the Rangers at the Coliseum.