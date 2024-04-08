This Day in Isles History: April 8

Wade Dubielewicz's poke check sends the Isles to the 2007 playoffs

Dubielewicz

© Andy Marlin/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

April 8, 2007: The Islanders win thier season finale vs. New Jersey 3-2 in a shootout, clinching a playoff spot in their final game of the regular season. Wade Dubielewicz makes the final save with a poke-check on Devils' forward Sergei Brylin to clinch the victory. Richard Park scores twice in regulation. The win caps a season-ending four-game winning streak for the Islanders to vault them into the playoffs.

The Wade Dubielewicz Poke Check

April 8, 1979: Mike Bossy scores his 69th goal of the season against the Rangers, a career-high. It is the second-highest total in NHL history at the time and is currently 15th. The 5-2 win gives the Islanders the best overall record in the NHL at 51-15-14.

April 8, 1978: The Islanders clinch their first Patrick Division and Campbell Conference championships with a 7-2 win over the Rangers at the Coliseum.

