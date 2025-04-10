Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

2425_GamePreview_1920x1080 copy

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-32-11) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (36-35-7)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders return home to host the New York Rangers on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 7-6 overtime loss to the Predators in Nashville. Simon Holmstrom had a four-point night (2G, 2A) and Anders Lee, Max Tsyplakov (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri and Scott Mayfield (SHG) also scored for the Islanders to build a 6-4 lead late in the third, but the Predators pulled off the comeback with three unanswered goals including Fedor Svechkov‘s overtime winner. Ilya Sorokin exited the game with an upper body injury after two periods and Marcus Hogberg made six saves in relief.

The loss snapped the Islanders' two-game winning streak but extended their point streak to three games (2-0-1).

The Rangers dropped an 8-5 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Vincent Trocheck (SHG), Artemi Panarin, Jonny Brodzinski and J.T. Miller had goals in a 4-4 tie midway through the third, but the Flyers began to pull away, putting up six goals in the third period. Chris Kreider's late third period tally cut the deficit to one with under two minutes left, but Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett put the game away with empty-net goals.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders trail the season series to the Rangers 0-3-0 this season, and have been outscored 14-3 in their last three meetings.

The Islanders and Rangers are tied with 79 points, both chasing the Montreal Canadiens (87 points) for the second wild card spot, although the Habs are getting closer to clinching. Montreal is not in action on Thursday, meaning that neither the Isles nor Rangers can be eliminated from playoff contention after their meeting or Thursday’s slate of games.

ISLES NOTES

- Mike Reilly was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Islanders chapter of the Professional Writers’ Association (PHWA) on Wednesday. Reilly willed his way back to game action after undergoing a heart procedure in mid-November.

- Simon Holmstrom recorded his first four-point night of his career with two goals and two assists in Nashville. The two tallies brought him to 20 goals on the season, which made him the first Islanders draft pick since Mathew Barzal (2017-18, 2023-24) to hit 20 goals in a season. Holmstrom was drafted 23rd overall in 2019.

- Holmstrom's linemates also had a productive night. JG Pageau’s three-point night was his fourth of the season and Max Tsyplakov’s multi-point performance (1G, 1A) was his seventh of the season.

- Ilya Sorokin left the game with an upper-body injury after making 19 saves on 23 shots through two periods. Head Coach Patrick Roy was not concerned postgame and said he was pulled for precautionary reasons.

- The Islanders struggled on special teams against Nashville, as their power play went 0-for-2 and their penalty kill went 1-for-3.

- Anders Lee scored his 288th career goal on Tuesday night, taking sole possession of sixth on the Islanders all-time list in goals, passing Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter.

- The Islanders are 19-15-5 on home ice this season.

- Besides their similar spot in the standings, the Islanders and Rangers also have similar numbers in the dot and on the power play. The Islanders rank first in the NHL in faceoffs (54.8%) and the Rangers are second in the league. Both teams struggle on the power play, as the Islanders rank 31st on the man advantage (12.4%) and the Rangers are 27th (17.4%).

RANGERS NOTES

- With Jonathan Quick getting the start against the Flyers, Igor Shesterkin is expected to play against the Islanders in the second half of a back-to-back set for the Rangers.Shesterkin is 25-28-5 this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 SV%. Against the Isles, Shesterkin is 8-8-1 lifetime along with a .905 SV% and a 2.72 GAA.

- K'Andre Miller missed Wednesday's game with an illness and status against the Islanders on Thursday is unknown. The defenseman has 23 points (7G, 16A) through 70 games this season.

- Gabe Perreault made his NHL debut on Apr. 2 against the Wild and played the next two games, but sat out on Wednesday night. The Rangers 23rd overall pick in 2023 turned pro after two seasons at Boston College where he put up 108 points (19G, 73A) across two seasons.

- Artemi Panarin scored his 300th career goal on Wednesday night. The winger leads the Rangers with 35 goals and 84 points this season.

