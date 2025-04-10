Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-32-11) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (36-35-7)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders return home to host the New York Rangers on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 7-6 overtime loss to the Predators in Nashville. Simon Holmstrom had a four-point night (2G, 2A) and Anders Lee, Max Tsyplakov (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri and Scott Mayfield (SHG) also scored for the Islanders to build a 6-4 lead late in the third, but the Predators pulled off the comeback with three unanswered goals including Fedor Svechkov‘s overtime winner. Ilya Sorokin exited the game with an upper body injury after two periods and Marcus Hogberg made six saves in relief.

The loss snapped the Islanders' two-game winning streak but extended their point streak to three games (2-0-1).

The Rangers dropped an 8-5 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. Vincent Trocheck (SHG), Artemi Panarin, Jonny Brodzinski and J.T. Miller had goals in a 4-4 tie midway through the third, but the Flyers began to pull away, putting up six goals in the third period. Chris Kreider's late third period tally cut the deficit to one with under two minutes left, but Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett put the game away with empty-net goals.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders trail the season series to the Rangers 0-3-0 this season, and have been outscored 14-3 in their last three meetings.

The Islanders and Rangers are tied with 79 points, both chasing the Montreal Canadiens (87 points) for the second wild card spot, although the Habs are getting closer to clinching. Montreal is not in action on Thursday, meaning that neither the Isles nor Rangers can be eliminated from playoff contention after their meeting or Thursday’s slate of games.