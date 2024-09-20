Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day Two of Training Camp

The New York Islanders got their first game action of Training Camp on Friday, as the group split into a scrimmage session.
See below for the two teams:
White:
Forwards:
10 - Simon Holmstrom
18 - Pierre Engvall
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Brock Nelson
43 - Marc Gatcomb
45 - Alex Jefferies
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
49 - Eetu Liukas
54 - Cole Bardreau
56 - William Dufour
64 - Justin Gill
Defensemen:
2 - Mike Reilly
3 - Adam Pelech
25 - Dennis Cholowski
37 - Travis Mitchell
41 - Marshall Warren
65 - Wyatt Newpower
Goalies:
50 - Marcus Hogberg
Blue:
Forwards:
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
16 - Julien Gauthier
20 - Hudson Fasching
21 - Kyle Palmieri
44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau
47 - Liam Foudy
48 - Matthew Maggio
51 - Brian Pinho
57 - Tyce Thompson
58 - Cam Thiesing
62 - Riley Piercey
66 - Jack Randl
Defensemen:
4 - Samuel Bolduc
6 - Ryan Pulock
34 - Grant Hutton
36 - Calle Odelius
38 - Aidan Fulp
39 - Isaiah George
Goalies:
1 - Jakub Skarek
70 - Henrik Tikkanen