Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day Two of Training Camp

The New York Islanders held their first scrimmage on the second day of Training Camp

PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp

© Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

By Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher

The New York Islanders got their first game action of Training Camp on Friday, as the group split into a scrimmage session.

See below for the two teams:

White:

Forwards:
10 - Simon Holmstrom
18 - Pierre Engvall
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Brock Nelson
43 - Marc Gatcomb
45 - Alex Jefferies
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
49 - Eetu Liukas
54 - Cole Bardreau
56 - William Dufour
64 - Justin Gill

Defensemen:
2 - Mike Reilly
3 - Adam Pelech
25 - Dennis Cholowski
37 - Travis Mitchell
41 - Marshall Warren
65 - Wyatt Newpower

Goalies:
50 - Marcus Hogberg

Blue:

Forwards:
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
16 - Julien Gauthier
20 - Hudson Fasching
21 - Kyle Palmieri
44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau
47 - Liam Foudy
48 - Matthew Maggio
51 - Brian Pinho
57 - Tyce Thompson
58 - Cam Thiesing
62 - Riley Piercey
66 - Jack Randl

Defensemen:
4 - Samuel Bolduc
6 - Ryan Pulock
34 - Grant Hutton
36 - Calle Odelius
38 - Aidan Fulp
39 - Isaiah George

Goalies:
1 - Jakub Skarek
70 - Henrik Tikkanen

