Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day Two of Training Camp

The New York Islanders got their first game action of Training Camp on Friday, as the group split into a scrimmage session.

See below for the two teams:

White:

Forwards:

10 - Simon Holmstrom

18 - Pierre Engvall

26 - Oliver Wahlstrom

27 - Anders Lee

29 - Brock Nelson

43 - Marc Gatcomb

45 - Alex Jefferies

46 - Fredrik Karlstrom

49 - Eetu Liukas

54 - Cole Bardreau

56 - William Dufour

64 - Justin Gill

Defensemen:

2 - Mike Reilly

3 - Adam Pelech

25 - Dennis Cholowski

37 - Travis Mitchell

41 - Marshall Warren

65 - Wyatt Newpower

Goalies:

50 - Marcus Hogberg

Blue:

Forwards:

7 - Maxim Tsyplakov

16 - Julien Gauthier

20 - Hudson Fasching

21 - Kyle Palmieri

44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau

47 - Liam Foudy

48 - Matthew Maggio

51 - Brian Pinho

57 - Tyce Thompson

58 - Cam Thiesing

62 - Riley Piercey

66 - Jack Randl

Defensemen:

4 - Samuel Bolduc

6 - Ryan Pulock

34 - Grant Hutton

36 - Calle Odelius

38 - Aidan Fulp

39 - Isaiah George

Goalies:

1 - Jakub Skarek

70 - Henrik Tikkanen