Reilly Ready Up for Full Season on Long Island

After signing a one-year deal on July 1, defenseman Mike Reilly is excited to be back on Long Island for the start of Training Camp. Being a part of a group from day one is a better feeling than jumping on a moving train, like he did when he was claimed off waivers by the Isles last November.

"I'm very excited,” Reilly said. “I was hoping it would work out and it worked out right before the draft this year. I'm pumped to be back on Long Island from the start and get some good work in here at camp."

The 6'2," 191 lbs. defenseman was an asset for the Islanders last season. He produced points in crucial games - especially down the stretch - finishing the year with 24 points (6G, 18A), which marked second-highest point total among all defensemen.

On the opening day of camp, Reilly skated in a pair with Scott Mayfield, who was sidelined for the last two months of the season last year. A healthy Mayfield with Reilly is a pair that entices Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“Scotty didn't play much last year, he was out for a long period of time, so I think it's important for him to feel comfortable with Mike [Reilly],” Roy said. “It'll be good to try them early on."