Reilly Ready Up for Full Season on Long Island

Mike Reilly on what went into his decision to sign a one-year extension

reilly-tc
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

After signing a one-year deal on July 1, defenseman Mike Reilly is excited to be back on Long Island for the start of Training Camp. Being a part of a group from day one is a better feeling than jumping on a moving train, like he did when he was claimed off waivers by the Isles last November.

"I'm very excited,” Reilly said. “I was hoping it would work out and it worked out right before the draft this year. I'm pumped to be back on Long Island from the start and get some good work in here at camp."

The 6'2," 191 lbs. defenseman was an asset for the Islanders last season. He produced points in crucial games - especially down the stretch - finishing the year with 24 points (6G, 18A), which marked second-highest point total among all defensemen.

On the opening day of camp, Reilly skated in a pair with Scott Mayfield, who was sidelined for the last two months of the season last year. A healthy Mayfield with Reilly is a pair that entices Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“Scotty didn't play much last year, he was out for a long period of time, so I think it's important for him to feel comfortable with Mike [Reilly],” Roy said. “It'll be good to try them early on."

NYI@CAR: Reilly scores goal against Frederik Andersen

Roy’s system and coaching style played a factor in Reilly wanting to stay on Long Island, as he feels his identity as an offensive defenseman is a good fit.

"I like Patrick [Roy], I think his mindset and coaching benefits me, a guy like me who likes to move the puck and possess it and get into place,” Reilly said. “That's a big thing for sure, I like his system."

His off-ice connection to his teammates - forged in his four months with the team last season, and his pre-existing friendships with the Minnesota natives – played a role in his decision and excitement level to resign.

"Mike's awesome," Nelson said. "He's been my workout partner for seven or eight years now, I skated with him and worked out with him a lot this summer. To have him back, I was pretty pumped. I was communicating with him a bit on how things were going. To get him back, I think he's a big part of our team and I think he played extremely well for us down the stretch and he played in a number of different situations for us."

"I felt comfortable with the guys on the team,” Reilly said.“I was tight with the Minnesota guys but the whole team is great, excited to be back.”

PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
+7 PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two
PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two

PHOTOS: 2024-25 Islanders Training Camp Day Two

Snapshots from the second day of New York Islanders Training Camp, presented by Northwell, on Friday, Sept. 20.

Related Content

Reilly to Remain on Long Island

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day Two of Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: September 20

Scott Mayfield Feeling Good at Start of Isles Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: 2024-25 Training Camp Begins

Kyle Okposo Announces Retirement

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Tikkanen Taking Second Rookie Camp in Stride

Gill Gearing Up for First Season Pro

Islanders Raise Over $700K at 16th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS

Islanders Attempt Happy Gilmore Swing at Golf Outing

Duclair to Start Training Camp on Line with Barzal and Horvat

This Day in Isles History: September 15

Maggio Motivated, Making Adjustments Ahead of Second Pro Season

Jefferies Ready to Pick Up Where He Left Off

Lamoriello Offers Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Kinkaid Attending Rookie Camp After Inking PTO 

Tsyplakov Excited for Opportunity with Islanders

New York Islanders, Clark Gillies Foundation Partner with Ronald McDonald House to Create Inspiring Hockey-Themed Room