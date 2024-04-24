Isles Day to Day: Sorokin to Start Game 3

Ilya Sorokin to start Game 3 against Hurricanes, plus updates from Wednesday's practice

By Cory Wright
Ilya Sorokin will start Game 3 for the Islanders on Thursday night, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced during his media availability. Thursday will be Sorokin's first game of the series, as Semyon Varlamov got the starts in Games 1 and 2.

"We knew we [would] have to use both goalies," Roy said. "They're both sharp and Varly had a lot of shots the last game, so it would be good to have someone fresh for tomorrow."

While this will be Sorokin's first action in this year's playoffs, he appeared in all six playoff games for the Islanders last season against Carolina, going 2-4, with a 2.60 GAA and a .929 SV%. Roy said the decision to go with Varlamov in Games 1 and 2 was more of a reflection of how the veteran finished the season, as Varlamov went 8-1-1 from March 10 until the end of the season, with a 2.09 GAA, a .930 SV% and a shutout over that span.

"Ilya understood what was going on because Varly was playing so well," Roy said. "I just feel that he's coming in the perfect scenario, we're down two nothing in the series. Now he's going in and all he could do is go and enjoy the ride."

Sorokin was 25-19-12 this season with a 3.01 GAA, a .909 SV% and two shutouts and finished the season 3-0-1. Roy said he has seen improvements in Sorokin's rebound control of late and credited him with a strong finish the regular season.

"He's been controlling his rebounds better," Roy said. "If he sees a lot of shots, I think he's responding really well to that."

MAINTENANCE DAY FOR MARTIN

Matt Martin (maintenance) missed practice and is considered day-to-day by Roy. Ruslan Iskhakov skated with Kyle MacLean and Cal Clutterbuck on Wednesday morning, suggesting he could be the replacement if Martin is unavailable.

"That's a possibility of course," Roy said. "And we'll make decision tomorrow night."

Iskhakov made his NHL debut in the Islanders' final game of the regular season. If he plays, the 2018 second-round pick (43rd overall) would be making his playoff debut.

Hudson Fasching took line rushes with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, suggesting he could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Game 2.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Apr. 24, 2024. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

