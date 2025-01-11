Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Sick, Hogberg to Start in Utah

Ilya Sorokin (illness) will miss Saturday night's game against the Utah Hockey Club, the New York Islanders announced at the team's morning skate.

Marcus Hogberg is expected to make his second start for the Islanders. Hogberg stopped 38-of-41 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 29. Hogberg also made two relief appearances earlier this season.

"The game against Pittsburgh, I thought he was moving well, we gave a lot of shots, and I thought he basically gave us a chance to come back in that game," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Hogberg. "He made some very good saves, but he was square. I thought he played simple and I think that's how he's going to have some success."

Jakub Skarek was emergency recalled from Bridgeport to back up for Saturday's game.

ROMANOV A GAME-TIME DECISION

Defenseman Alexander Romanov will be a game-time decision, per Roy. Romanov briefly took the ice for Saturday's morning skate, leaving early. The blueliner has three assists in his last two games and seven helpers in his last eight contests. If Romanov can't go, Grant Hutton is expected to draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 10.